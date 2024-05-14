Mark Strong May Return to the DC Universe on 'The Penguin'

Cover Images/Sue Andrews TV

Known for his roles as Sinestro in 'Green Lantern' and Dr. Sivana in 'Shazam!', the actor has reportedly joined the cast of upcoming Max/DC series 'The Penguin'.

AceShowbiz - Mark Strong, a seasoned actor with previous DC roles, is stepping back into the DC universe. He has reportedly joined the cast of "The Penguin", the HBO Max series set within the world of "The Batman". While Strong's role has yet to be confirmed, his personal trainer, Giacomo Farci, hinted at his involvement in an Instagram post.

Strong's extensive experience in comic book adaptations includes portraying a crime lord in "Kick-Ass", Agent Merlin in "Kingsman", and Emperor Javicco Corrino in "Dune: Prophecy". In the DC universe, he previously played the villainous Dr. Sivana in "Shazam!" and Sinestro in "Green Lantern".

"The Penguin" will star Colin Farrell as Gotham gangster Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot. The series is set just after the events of Matt Reeves' "The Batman" and will follow Cobblepot's rise to power as a feared crime boss. Joining Farrell and Strong is an impressive cast, including Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, and [c=Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti.

Director Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark, who produced "The Batman", are also among the executive producers of "The Penguin". The series is described as "an epic crime saga," exploring the underbelly of Gotham City and the power struggles within its criminal underworld.

While Strong's exact role remains a secret, fans have speculated that he might portray the iconic Batman villain Victor Fries a.k.a Mr. Freeze. However, other possibilities include the psychopathic Dr. Hugo Strange or the masked crime boss Roman Sionis (Black Mask). With such a talented actor in the fold, "The Penguin" promises to bring another compelling and enigmatic character to the DC universe.