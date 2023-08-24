 

Wrestling Community Mourns Death of WWE Star Terry Funk

Mick Foley reacts to the 'awful news' of Funk's passing on social media, while Ric Flair pays tribute to the 74-year-old wrestling legend, whom he dubs a 'great friend.'

AceShowbiz - Wrestling legend Terry Funk has died at the age of 79. Funk was widely recognized as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, and some of his wrestling rivals have already paid glowing tributes to the former WWE star.

In a post on Instagram, Mick Foley wrote, "Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry's daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many. There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend - it was an honor to know you. #RIPTerryFunk (sic)"

Ric Flair has also taken to social media to pay tribute to Funk, describing him as a "great friend" and a "great wrestler." The 74-year-old star, whose career has spanned more than five decades, wrote on the platform, "In My Entire Life, I've Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder. Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend! Rest In Peace My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling! [prayer emojis] (sic)"

Elsewhere, the WWE said online, "WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79. WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans. (sic)"

