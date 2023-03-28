 

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift Wins Big With Five Nods, Harry Styles Bags Top Award

Also winning big for the award-giving event are SZA, who takes home two awards for RnB Song of the Year and RnB Artist of the Year, and Drake, who nabs Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Song of the Year.

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - The 10th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards has crowned young fans' favorite musicians. At the ceremony which took place on Monday, March 27 at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift tops the winner list with five nods while Harry Styles bags the top honor.

The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker was a major winner after claiming five trophies for categories like Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, Best Pop Album, TikTok Bop of the Year and Best Sample. The 33-year-old star was also honored with the Innovator Award.

While receiving the Innovator Award at the award-giving event, Taylor delivered an inspiring speech for fans. She advised young fans to allow themselves to experience failure. "I'm really flattered by this award. So thank you so much to iHeart for giving this to me," she told the crowd as she took to the stage in a Grace Jones-inspired sparkling hooded jumpsuit to receive the award from pal and "tour mate" Phoebe Bridgers.

"I never, a single time, woke up in the morning and thought, 'You know what I'm gonna do today? I'm gonna go innovate some stuff,' " the "Folklore" singer joked. " 'Things need to be innovated and I'm gonna be the one that does it.' But what I did do was try to make the right decision for me at the time, whether or not it had ever been successfully done before," she added.

Taylor also reflected on her own genre switch from country to pop and her decision to re-record her music, for which the audience supported her with applause. "They're shining a light on the choices I made that worked out, the ones that turned out to be good ideas," she explained, "But I really, really want everyone to know, especially young people, that the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I've had are what led me to my good ideas. You have to give yourself permission to fail."

Other artists like Harry, Drake, SZA and others also made off with a few awards. Harry took home Artist of the Year, Favorite Tour Style and Favorite Residency categories, while Drake nabbed Hip-Hop Song of the Year for his hit "WAIT FOR U" featuring Future and Tems as well as Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.

As for SZA, the 33-year-old artist won R&B Song of the Year for her hit "I Hate U" from her sophomore album "SOS". She also took home the R&B Artist of the Year category. During the ceremony, Doja Cat received Most Played Artist while Pink got the Icon Award for "her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide."

The annual ceremony was hosted by Lenny Kravitz. Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson and Coldplay were among the performers to hit the stage.

Full Winners of 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards:

  • Song of the Year: "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
  • Artist of the Year: Harry Styles
  • Best Duo/Group of the Year: Imagine Dragons
  • Best Collaboration: "Unholy" - Sam Smith and Kim Petras
  • Most Played Artist: Doja Cat
  • Best Pop Album: "Midnights" - Taylor Swift
  • Best New Pop Artist: Jax
  • Alternative Song of the Year: "Enemy (from the series 'Arcane League of Legends' " - Imagine Dragons
  • Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: Giovannie and the Hired Gun
  • Rock Song of the Year: "Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Rock Artist of the Year: Papa Roach
  • Country Album of the Year: "Growin' Up" - Luke Combs
  • Country Song of the Year: "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" - Cole Swindell
  • Country Artist of the Year: Morgan Wallen
  • Best New Country Artist: Cody Johnson
  • Afrobeats Artist of the Year: Tems, Wizkid
  • Dance Song of the Year: "I'm Good (Blue)" - David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
  • Dance Artist of the Year: Anabel Englund
  • Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake
  • Hip-Hop Song of the Year: "WAIT FOR U" - Future ft. Drake and Tems
  • Best New Hip-Hop Artist: GloRilla, Mulatto
  • R&B Song of the Year: "I Hate U" - SZA
  • R&B Artist of the Year: SZA
  • Best New R&B Artist: Muni Long
  • Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year: "MAMIII" - Becky G and Karol G
  • Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny
  • Best New Latin Artist: Kali Uchis
  • Regional Mexican Song of the Year: "Como Te Olvido" - La Arrolladora Banda El Limon de Rene Camacho
  • Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Grupo Firme
  • Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category): "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
  • Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category): BTSARMY - BTS
  • Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category): "Yet to Come" - BTS
  • Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category): JVKE
  • TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category): "Bejeweled" - Taylor Swift
  • Favorite Documentary (Socially Voted Category): "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" - Selena Gomez
  • Favorite Tour Style (Socially Voted Category): Harry Styles
  • Favorite Tour Photographer of the Year (Socially Voted Category): "Love On Tour" (Harry Styles) - Lloyd Wakefield
  • Favorite Residency (Socially Voted Category): "Love on Tour" - Harry Styles
  • Favorite Use of a Sample (Socially Voted Category): Taylor Swift's "Question…?" – sampled Taylor Swift's "Out of the Woods"
  • iHeartRadio Icon Award: Pink

