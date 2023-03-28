iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift Wins Big With Five Nods, Harry Styles Bags Top Award

Instagram Music

Also winning big for the award-giving event are SZA, who takes home two awards for RnB Song of the Year and RnB Artist of the Year, and Drake, who nabs Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Song of the Year.

Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - The 10th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards has crowned young fans' favorite musicians. At the ceremony which took place on Monday, March 27 at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift tops the winner list with five nods while Harry Styles bags the top honor.

The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker was a major winner after claiming five trophies for categories like Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, Best Pop Album, TikTok Bop of the Year and Best Sample. The 33-year-old star was also honored with the Innovator Award.

While receiving the Innovator Award at the award-giving event, Taylor delivered an inspiring speech for fans. She advised young fans to allow themselves to experience failure. "I'm really flattered by this award. So thank you so much to iHeart for giving this to me," she told the crowd as she took to the stage in a Grace Jones-inspired sparkling hooded jumpsuit to receive the award from pal and "tour mate" Phoebe Bridgers.

"I never, a single time, woke up in the morning and thought, 'You know what I'm gonna do today? I'm gonna go innovate some stuff,' " the "Folklore" singer joked. " 'Things need to be innovated and I'm gonna be the one that does it.' But what I did do was try to make the right decision for me at the time, whether or not it had ever been successfully done before," she added.

Taylor also reflected on her own genre switch from country to pop and her decision to re-record her music, for which the audience supported her with applause. "They're shining a light on the choices I made that worked out, the ones that turned out to be good ideas," she explained, "But I really, really want everyone to know, especially young people, that the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I've had are what led me to my good ideas. You have to give yourself permission to fail."

Other artists like Harry, Drake, SZA and others also made off with a few awards. Harry took home Artist of the Year, Favorite Tour Style and Favorite Residency categories, while Drake nabbed Hip-Hop Song of the Year for his hit "WAIT FOR U" featuring Future and Tems as well as Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.

As for SZA, the 33-year-old artist won R&B Song of the Year for her hit "I Hate U" from her sophomore album "SOS". She also took home the R&B Artist of the Year category. During the ceremony, Doja Cat received Most Played Artist while Pink got the Icon Award for "her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide."

The annual ceremony was hosted by Lenny Kravitz. Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson and Coldplay were among the performers to hit the stage.

Full Winners of 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards:

You can share this post!