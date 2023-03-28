 

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

The SKN by LH founder shows that she is still happily together with the 'Snowfall' actor as she appears to go on a date with her boyfriend after their split rumors surfaced earlier this month.

AceShowbiz - Lori Harvey proudly calls Damson Idris her private "Uber driver." The model/entrepreneur has gushed about her "fine" man as she posted a new picture of the actor to her social media page, proving that their relationship remains strong.

On Monday, March 27, the 26-year-old beauty took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of Damson behind the wheel of a convertible car. He flashed a smile while looking at the camera, wearing a black long-sleeve T-shirt with American flag printed on it and black pants, while shielding his eyes with sunglasses.

Lori, who likely took the picture, was seemingly about to join Damson on a cruise around the block. She jokingly captioned the snap, "My fine a** Uber driver," while excluding herself from the photo.

Lori's latest social media update is enough to quash the breakup speculation. Earlier this month, rumors emerged that she and Damson have called it quits, just two months after confirming their relationship.

"They were dating and it was great, but they're no longer around each other like that," one of Lori's friends allegedly told Media Take Out. "There's no beef, no cheating, nothing like that. They're just doing their own thing right now," the source went on noting.

A few days later, however, Lori and Damson stepped out together to attend SZA's concert. In a video surfacing online, the stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey and her beau could be seen holding hands while walking into the venue.

On Friday, March 24, the "Snowfall" star also posted a black-and-white video of him and Lori as she smiled at the camera. He, however, was quick to delete the clip from his Instagram Story.

In a new interview with Complex published on Monday, Damson said his relationship is "great," while he refused to spill any details. "My private life, my relationship today, it's great," the 31-year-old shared. "Life is great, and I'm just moving forward."

When asked if it was hard to keep his romance with Lori a secret, he said, "Yeah," with a chuckle. He further elaborated, "You know, our lives are under a magnifying glass. People need to understand that people in the public eye are people."

