Kim Kardashian Breaks Into Tears in 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Teaser

Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian gets emotional in a dramatic teaser for season 3 of "The Kardashians". Unveiled on Monday, March 27, the footage sees the reality TV star sobbing hard in front of sister Khloe Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder is featured covering her face and breathing heavily in the teaser, though it's unclear why Kim looks so upset. She is joined by Khloe, who tries to comfort her by rubbing the back of her head.

In the trailer, Kim also teases several challenges that she faces during the filming. "Listen, everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened," she says.

Khloe, meanwhile, teases, "I wish I could tell you this is going to be a mild relaxing serene season. It's not." As for Kourtney Kardashian, she appears to confront her mom Kris Jenner and Khloe about the absence of "sense of loyalty."

Elsewhere in the teaser, Kim yells, "You think I need a permission?!" Scott Disick, who returns for the new season, also hints that season 3 will offer a big drama.

Previous report claimed that Scott, who shares three children with Kourtney, returned to the upcoming season after he signed a lucrative deal with Hulu. "Scott filmed for the show last week after inking a massive contract to be in the upcoming season," a source told Daily Mail earlier this month, noting that he initially had some hesitation about returning to the show.

According to the insider, the "Flip It Like Disick" star was worried that he would be pitted against Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker. "He was initially against coming back because he didn't want to be the villain in Kourtney and Travis' storyline," the insider claimed.

Another source, however, revealed that Scott "could make an appearance on season three, but it would be similar to the last where he's only shown for a small part." The informant added, "Scott's not filming 24/7 with them."

"He's focusing on making money separate from the show because he doesn't have that financial support anymore. He's looking for brand partnerships and his next career move, especially after his spin-off show ['Flip It Like Disick'] flopped," the source continued.

Season 3 of "The Kardashians" premieres on Thursday, May 25 on Hulu.

