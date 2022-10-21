 

Beyonce and Mary J. Blige Dominate 2022 Soul Train Awards Nominations

The 'Break My Soul' songstress and the 'Good Morning Gorgeous' singer lead the list of nominees with seven nods, followed by Ari Lennox with the second most nominations.

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Having careers that have spanned over several decades, Beyonce Knowles and Mary J. Blige prove they are still a force to be reckoned with in the industry. The two ladies lead the nominations for the 2022 Soul Train Awards with seven nods apiece.

Both artists are vying for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year as well as The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter's Award, with Blige also up for Certified Soul Award alongside Chaka Khan, Diana Ross and T-Pain among other music vets.

Ari Lennox is trailing behind as the second most nominated artist with six nods. She is nominated for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter's Award, Best Dance Performance and Video of the Year.

Other stars with multiple nominations include Lizzo and Chris Brown, who score five nominations each, as well as Burna Boy, Muni Long and Steve Lacy who all have four nods apiece.

Dedicated to celebrating the best in soul, R&B and hip-hop music that span multiple generations, the 2022 Soul Train Awards will be hosted by actor and comedian Dean Cole. "Hosting the Soul Train Awards is a dream come true. I grew up watching Soul Train and 'til this day, I've never met a Soul Train Line I didn't bless with my skilled two step," Cole said in a press statement about the gig.

He added, "It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius' legacy, all of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favorite genres of music: Soul, R&B and Hip Hop."

The ceremony will take place in Las Vegas and air Sunday, November 27 at 8 P.M. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

Best New Artist

  • CKay
  • Coco Jones
  • Dixson
  • Doechii
  • Fireboy DML
  • Muni Long
  • Steve Lacy
  • Tems

Certified Soul Award

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Album of the Year

Song of the Year

The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter's Award

Best Dance Performance

Video of the Year

Best Collaboration

