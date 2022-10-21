Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Avoid PDA on Date Night After Nanny's Drama

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Prior to this, a nanny who once worked for the 'Don't Worry Darling' director and her ex Jason Sudeikis claimed that she started dating the 'As It Was' crooner only to boost her image.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are enjoying some time together following claims made by her ex-nanny that she's with him for fame. During their latest date night, however, the couple appeared to avoid any PDA.

On Wednesday night, October 19, the lovebirds attended a Wolf Alice concert in Los Angeles with a couple of friends. For the outing, the 38-year-old filmmaker looked chic in a simple black minidress while her boyfriend opted for a pair of blue trousers, a diamond-patterned sweater vest and a white button-up shirt.

Despite the fact that they sat next to one another at the show, they rarely interacted. The perceived distance between the couple might have been due to the shocking allegations made by Olivia and Jason Sudeikis' former nanny earlier this week.

The woman, who anonymously spoke to the Daily Mail, claimed Olivia started dating Harry to boost her image. The nanny also made other accusations against Jason, including that he discovered the "Don't Worry Darling" director and Harry's tryst via an old Apple Watch and threw himself under Olivia's car after she made special salad dressing before going to see the former One Direction member. The "Ted Lasso" star allegedly fired the nanny in a fit of drunken rage last February.

Responding to the nanny's shocking allegations, Olivia and Jason issued a joint statement, denying the "false and scurrilous accusations." The exes stated, "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children [Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6] would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly."

"Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex," the former couple continued. "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Later, Olivia gave a powerful speech at Elle's Women in Hollywood celebration on October 17. "Let's face it, it's not always easy to keep going," she said. "In fact, sometimes it's tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say, 'Good night, good luck, I'd rather eat glass for a living.' "

Olivia clarified that she still feels "energized" and "motivated to keep fighting through the hellfire." She further elaborated, "It often takes the form of a tight grip of your shoulders and an intense stare into your eyes and a defiant, 'Do not let them f**k with you.' "