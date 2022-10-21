 

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Avoid PDA on Date Night After Nanny's Drama

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Avoid PDA on Date Night After Nanny's Drama
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

Prior to this, a nanny who once worked for the 'Don't Worry Darling' director and her ex Jason Sudeikis claimed that she started dating the 'As It Was' crooner only to boost her image.

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are enjoying some time together following claims made by her ex-nanny that she's with him for fame. During their latest date night, however, the couple appeared to avoid any PDA.

On Wednesday night, October 19, the lovebirds attended a Wolf Alice concert in Los Angeles with a couple of friends. For the outing, the 38-year-old filmmaker looked chic in a simple black minidress while her boyfriend opted for a pair of blue trousers, a diamond-patterned sweater vest and a white button-up shirt.

Despite the fact that they sat next to one another at the show, they rarely interacted. The perceived distance between the couple might have been due to the shocking allegations made by Olivia and Jason Sudeikis' former nanny earlier this week.

  See also...

The woman, who anonymously spoke to the Daily Mail, claimed Olivia started dating Harry to boost her image. The nanny also made other accusations against Jason, including that he discovered the "Don't Worry Darling" director and Harry's tryst via an old Apple Watch and threw himself under Olivia's car after she made special salad dressing before going to see the former One Direction member. The "Ted Lasso" star allegedly fired the nanny in a fit of drunken rage last February.

Responding to the nanny's shocking allegations, Olivia and Jason issued a joint statement, denying the "false and scurrilous accusations." The exes stated, "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children [Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6] would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly."

"Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex," the former couple continued. "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Later, Olivia gave a powerful speech at Elle's Women in Hollywood celebration on October 17. "Let's face it, it's not always easy to keep going," she said. "In fact, sometimes it's tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say, 'Good night, good luck, I'd rather eat glass for a living.' "

Olivia clarified that she still feels "energized" and "motivated to keep fighting through the hellfire." She further elaborated, "It often takes the form of a tight grip of your shoulders and an intense stare into your eyes and a defiant, 'Do not let them f**k with you.' "

You can share this post!

Taylor Swift's Ex Conor Kennedy 'Willing to Die There' While Fighting in Ukraine War

Beyonce and Mary J. Blige Dominate 2022 Soul Train Awards Nominations
Related Posts
Olivia Wilde Shares Recipe for Special Salad She Reportedly Prepared for Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde Shares Recipe for Special Salad She Reportedly Prepared for Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde Not Letting Anyone 'F**k' With Her as She Battles Through 'Hellfire' Amid Nanny Drama

Olivia Wilde Not Letting Anyone 'F**k' With Her as She Battles Through 'Hellfire' Amid Nanny Drama

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Olivia Wilde Shuts Down Harry Styles Split Rumors as She Fangirls Over Him at His MSG Show

Olivia Wilde Shuts Down Harry Styles Split Rumors as She Fangirls Over Him at His MSG Show

Most Read
Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money
Celebrity

Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head