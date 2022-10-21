'The Crown' Season 5 Trailer Sees Princess Diana Putting Up a Fight Against Royal Family

TV

Ahead of its season premiere on November 9, Netflix unleashes a thrilling first trailer for the upcoming season that shows a monarchy in the middle of a major crisis in the 90s.

AceShowbiz -

The trailer opens with Queen Elizabeth, who is now played by Imelda Staunton, standing while being surrounded by Windsor Castle debris as Martin Bashir (Prasanna Puwanaraja) declares that "the royal family is in genuine crisis." It also sees how the media publicly criticizes the royal family as one reporter questions, "Have royal scandals damaged the country's reputation?"

Elsewhere in the video, someone notes that "the House of Windsor should be binding the nation together and setting an example of idealized family life. It's a situation that cannot help but affect the stability of the country." The 2-minute trailer also hints at family members disagreeing on how the monarchy should operate. It also sees Prince Charles (Dominic West) having sweet moments with Olivia Williams' Camilla Parker Bowles.

Additionally, the video shares a glimpse of Princess Diana's (now played by Elizabeth Debicki) struggle. "People will never understand how it's really been for me. I never stood a chance," she says. However, she decides to put up a fight when she's asked to be silent. "I won't go quietly. I'll battle til the end," Diana says during her infamous Panorama interview.

Season 5 will explore the royal family's lives over the course of the 1990s as it foreshadows Princess Diana's tragic death. It will chronicle the crisis that the royal family faced at the time with Windsor Castle catching fire and both Prince Charles and Prince Andrew involved in numerous tabloid scandals as they separated from their wives.

It also stars Jonathan Pryce as Queen's husband Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as her sister Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major. New cast members are also added, including Salim Daw as billionaire department store owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, Khalid Abdalla as his son Dodi and Humayun Saeed as Dr. Hasnat Khan.

The fifth season of "The Crown" is set to premiere on November 9 on Netflix.