'The Crown' Tops TV Nominations at 2021 Golden Globes

The Netflix royal drama series dominates the TV nominations at the upcoming 78th annual Golden Globe Awards with a total of six nods including Best Television Series.

Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Netflix drama "The Crown" leads the list of television nominees for the Golden Globe Awards.

The hit Netflix series has received six nominations in total, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series for Josh O'Connor, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series for Olivia Colman who plays the Queen and newcomer Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana, and Best Television Series.

Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter have also been nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role award.

"The Crown" is facing competition from "Lovecraft Country", "The Mandalorian", "Ozark", and "Ratched" for the Best Television Series gong.

"Ozark" has received four nominations in all, including Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Laura Linney), Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Jason Bateman), and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (Julia Garner).

Elsewhere, "Emily in Paris" - the comedy-drama series about an American marketing executive working in Paris - has been nominated in the Best Television Series and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Lily Collins) categories.

"Normal People" - the romantic drama series starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones - has received two nominations, including one for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

The hit show has been nominated for the coveted accolade alongside "The Queen's Gambit", "Small Axe", "The Undoing", and "Unorthodox".

Meanwhile, Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" has received three nods from the Hollywood Foreign Press.

The mockumentary - which is a sequel to 2006's "Borat": Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" - is up for the Best Motion Picture, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Maria Bakalova) and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Baron Cohen) awards.

The list of nominees were announced by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson. The ceremony is due to be held on February 28, as part of a bi-coastal broadcast hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Golden Globes: Complete List of Nominations

