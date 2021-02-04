Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Host 2021 Golden Globes From Different Locations

ETOnline Movie

The '30 Rock' star and the 'Parks and Recreation' star are scheduled to host the upcoming 78th annual Golden Globe Awards on separate coasts amid pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will co-host the first-ever bicoastal Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that this year's ceremony on 28 February (21) will be slightly different than previous years, with Tina set to host from the New York's Rainbow Room and Amy at the Globes' usual venue - the Beverly Hilton hotel.

The pair previously anchored the event for three years between 2013 and 2015.

It's not known if the nominees will appear remotely or in person, or a mix of the two.

The ceremony is having to adapt amid the Covid-19 pandemic and had already been postponed from January.

The news came hours before Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson were set to announce the nominees on NBC's "Today" show on Wednesday (03Feb21) from 8.35 am ET.

Jane Fonda is set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award while Spike Lee's children Satchel and Jackson Lee have been named the 2021 Golden Globes Ambassadors.

The 2020 Golden Globes was hosted for the fifth time by Ricky Gervais, who promised it would be his last stint as presenter of the Hollywood event.

This year, female filmmakers dominated the Best Director - Motion Picture category. Regina King was nominated for her movie "One Night in Miami" while Chloe Zhao received nominations for both her directing and movie "Nomadland" as did "Promising Young Woman" director Emerald Fennell. The remaining spots were taken by veterans David Fincher for "Mank" and Aaron Sorkin for "The Trial of the Chicago 7", which will also compete for the Best Motion Picture - Drama prize.

Ava DuVernay was the last woman nominated in the category for her work on Selma in 2015 while Barbra Streisand remains the only woman to ever win the best director prize in 1984 for "Yentl".