 
 

Ashton Kutcher Thought Mila Kunis Cheated on Him After Catching Her Watching 'Porn'

Ashton Kutcher Thought Mila Kunis Cheated on Him After Catching Her Watching 'Porn'
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Punk'd' host thought his wife watched porn when he caught her bingeing new Netflix steamy period drama series 'Bridgerton' in the middle of the night.

  • Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashton Kutcher was convinced Mila Kunis was "watching a porno" when he caught her bingeing "Bridgerton" in the middle of the night.

The actress, who shares two children with Ashton, appeared on "Today with Hoda and Jenna" on Tuesday (02Feb21), and explained that she had stayed up late the night before watching the Netflix show, which has hit headlines thanks to its steamy scenes.

And when Ashton woke up and saw Mila tuning in to one of the sex scenes, he mistakenly thought she was watching an adult movie.

"So I'm on episode five for anyone who's seen it, y'all are aware what happens in episode five," Mila said.

While she is usually asleep by 9.30 pm, Mila added that she "stayed up until midnight" on Monday.

  See also...

"I was like, 'What's happening in this show?' (Ashton's) dead asleep, wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and this is a TMI (too much information), but he literally goes, 'Are you watching a porno?' He was so confused."

Ashton then joined in the chat, as he commented, "She's watching in the middle of the night, and I didn't know what was going on. I was like, 'Is there someone else in the bed?' It was terrifying!"

Addressing Mila, he added, "You're cheating on me with this show!"

"Bridgerton" was recently renewed for a second season, after the first series became Netflix's most-watched ever, with 82 million households tuning in.

The show is among nominees at the upcoming 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards. It's vying for Outstanding Drama Series. It also helps Rege-Jean Page to get nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series and Adjoa Andoh for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

You can share this post!

'The Crown' Tops TV Nominations at 2021 Golden Globes

Taraji P. Henson Ashamed of Having Suicidal Thoughts
Related Posts
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Offer Sneak Peek at Dramatic Super Bowl Ad

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Offer Sneak Peek at Dramatic Super Bowl Ad

Ashton Kutcher: Ellen DeGeneres Will Fix Things That 'Aren't Right' and Never Panders to Celebrity

Ashton Kutcher: Ellen DeGeneres Will Fix Things That 'Aren't Right' and Never Panders to Celebrity

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Ashton Kutcher Tears Up While Trying to Educate 'All Lives Matter' Supporters

Ashton Kutcher Tears Up While Trying to Educate 'All Lives Matter' Supporters

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43