Ashton Kutcher Thought Mila Kunis Cheated on Him After Catching Her Watching 'Porn'

The former 'Punk'd' host thought his wife watched porn when he caught her bingeing new Netflix steamy period drama series 'Bridgerton' in the middle of the night.

Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashton Kutcher was convinced Mila Kunis was "watching a porno" when he caught her bingeing "Bridgerton" in the middle of the night.

The actress, who shares two children with Ashton, appeared on "Today with Hoda and Jenna" on Tuesday (02Feb21), and explained that she had stayed up late the night before watching the Netflix show, which has hit headlines thanks to its steamy scenes.

And when Ashton woke up and saw Mila tuning in to one of the sex scenes, he mistakenly thought she was watching an adult movie.

"So I'm on episode five for anyone who's seen it, y'all are aware what happens in episode five," Mila said.

While she is usually asleep by 9.30 pm, Mila added that she "stayed up until midnight" on Monday.

"I was like, 'What's happening in this show?' (Ashton's) dead asleep, wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and this is a TMI (too much information), but he literally goes, 'Are you watching a porno?' He was so confused."

Ashton then joined in the chat, as he commented, "She's watching in the middle of the night, and I didn't know what was going on. I was like, 'Is there someone else in the bed?' It was terrifying!"

Addressing Mila, he added, "You're cheating on me with this show!"

"Bridgerton" was recently renewed for a second season, after the first series became Netflix's most-watched ever, with 82 million households tuning in.

The show is among nominees at the upcoming 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards. It's vying for Outstanding Drama Series. It also helps Rege-Jean Page to get nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series and Adjoa Andoh for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.