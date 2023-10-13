Lenny Kravitz Bares All in Racy Music Video for New Single 'TK321'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Lenny Kravitz heated up the Internet with a music video for his new single, "TK321". In the visuals dropped on Thursday, October 12, the 59-year-old singer can be seen romping around a mansion while going naked.

The video starts with Lenny waking up from his sleep. He then opens the curtain, showing off his butt to the camera. The musician continues to flaunt his washboard abs as he sings his retro-inspired rock song.

"All aboard, now it's time to face your fear/ The conversations in your mind," he sings in the opening verse. "You can tell me how it really makes you feel/ And I will promise you it will be fine."

"TK421" is the lead single from Lenny's upcoming studio record "Blue Electric Light". The new double album will be released on March 15.

Earlier this year, Lenny told Variety that he was in the final stages of mixing his first new record since 2018's "Raise Vibration". He said, "[This album is the one] I didn't get to make in my teens - before [1989 debut album 'Let Love Rule'] came out. I was making music at that time under another name, and it didn't happen."

"I found myself through ['Let Love Rule']. It was really sort of an epiphany album because I ended up using my real name and was like 'I guess this is what I'm supposed to be doing,' but this new record celebrates the time before that," the father of Zoe Kravitz further explained. "It's the album I never got to do."

