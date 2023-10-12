Harry Jowsey Jokes His 'DWTS' Partner Rylee Arnold Is 'Pregnant' Amid Romance Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview after their performance on 'Motown Night' on the ABC dancing competition show, the 'Too Hot to Handle' star jokingly fuels the dating romance with a surprising revelation.

Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Harry Jowsey doesn't seem to be bothered by reports that he and his "Dancing with the Stars" partner are romancing each other. In a new interview after their performance on "Motown Night" on Tuesday, October 10, Harry jokingly fueled the dating romance with a surprising revelation.

Speaking to Extra, Harry addressed the speculations. "I hope so, because we have a great relationship," Harry said. "She's awesome, and [we're] just enjoying being together, so I guess it carries across."

When asked if they had anything more to share, Harry playfully quipped, "She's pregnant," and touched her belly. That prompted Rylee to exclaim, "Harry!" and Harry quickly explained, "I'm joking."

He went on to gush over Rylee as the best partner he could ever have, saying, "I wouldn't want to be with anyone else." Rylee agreed, noting, "It has been really fun together."

In a separate interview, Harry said that the dating rumors could be a "little bit unfair" for Rylee. "I think that it's a little bit unfair on Rylee so early on," the "Too Hot to Handle" star told PEOPLE. "She's so green to this whole world and everyone having an opinion, and stuff like that."

The reality TV star went on to say, "And it is week three, we're trying our best to focus on the dance, and whatever happens, happens. We're just enjoying being together."

Rumors that Harry and Rylee were dating emerged after a video saw the two holding hands while making their way through a packed crowd inside Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium last week. "I just think that we're trying to focus on the dancing and get good at it, and everyone's got all crazy theories," Harry said of the clip in an interview with Page Six.

"That video does look pretty wild but we got pushed into a corner. We were trying to get out of this concert. But, yeah, I don't know. We're just focusing on the dance and just enjoying being together and if something happens, something happens," he added. The pair also clarified that the concert outing was a "group hang."

You can share this post!