Cher Says Rumor About Her Hiring Men to Abduct Her Adult Son 'Is Not True'

While she refused to further address the allegations, the 77-year-old singer says the private family matter was related to Elijah Blue Allman's struggles with substance abuse and addiction.

Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cher has vehemently denied kidnapping her own son. Having been accused of hiring men to abduct 47-year-old Elijah Blue Allman, the music legend insisted that the rumor "is not true."

"That rumor is not true," the 77-year-old said in an interview with PEOPLE. While she refused to further address the allegations, the singer said the private family matter was related to Elijah's struggles with substance abuse and addiction.

"I'm not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren't," she said. "I'm a mother. This is my job - one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that's what being a mother is."

"But it's joy, even with heartache," Cher continued. "Mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them."

The kidnapping claim was brought up by Elijah's then-wife, Marieangela King. The 36-year-old accused Cher of abducting Elijah in a court filing last year; the documents recently surfaced amid Marieangela and Elijah's ongoing divorce.

DailyMail.com reported singer Elijah, the son of Cher and her second husband Greg Allman, is understood to be in rehab in Pasadena, California, after collapsing on the pavement leading up to the entrance of the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on September 14.

Elijah married Marieangela, who goes by the name Queenie in the rock band King, in 2013. In her declaration to the court, Marieangela said she and Elijah had spent 12 days in New York trying to work on their marriage, but said their attempt to reconcile were interrupted by four men who burst into their hotel room last year.

"On November 30, 2022, the night of our wedding anniversary, four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room," she said. "I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother. I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts."

Marieangela added he was in "lockdown" at a "treatment facility that is undisclosed to me." She then concluded her statement by saying, "I understand his family's efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband."

