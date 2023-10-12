 

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Ayahuasca Helped Her Battle Suicidal Thoughts

The 'Gotham' alum reveals that she was in 'so much pain' upon turning 40 despite living her dream in Hollywood and used to look for places where she could stage her death as an accident.

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith used to consider taking her own life. The 52-year-old actress, who has children Jaden Smith, 25, and 22-year-old Willow Smith with estranged husband Will Smith, revealed that upon turning 40 she was in "so much pain" despite living her dream in Hollywood and used to look for places where she could stage her death as an accident so she could hide the truth from her family.

She told People, "When I turned 40, I was in so much pain. I couldn't figure a way out besides death. So I made a plan. But, while I was really living the dream, I hit a huge wall - a massive amount of depression. I think that I looked at having outside sources to supplement for the voids that I was feeling inside. I started looking for places, cliffs where I could have an accident, because I didn't want my kids to think that their mother had committed suicide."

In the end, the "Nutty Professor" star ended up finding help in the form of South American psychoactive brew ayahuasca, which is usually brewed into a tea to drink and is thought to help shift hallucinations.

She said, "Ayahuasca helped me, it gave me a new intimate relationship with myself that I had never had before. The suicidal thoughts completely went away."

Meanwhile, the "Girls Trip" actress hit the headlines in 2020 over her "entanglement" with August Alsina, but has now admitted she and the "King Richard" actor, Will, had been leading separate lives for six years before he sprung to her defense and hit Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

She said, "We're still figuring it out. We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us... I'm going to be by his side. but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself."

