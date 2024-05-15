'Supergirl' Movie on Board for Summer 2026 Release

Instagram Movie

DC Studios has announced a release date for the movie adapted from Tom King's 2022 comic book series 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' and starring Milly Alcock as Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El.

AceShowbiz - DC Studios is ready to fly high with Supergirl. The studio has set a release date for its live-action take on the comic book character in a movie titled "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow", marking the second feature title under the new DC Studios run by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

On Tuesday, May 14, the studio announced the "Supergirl" movie will hit theaters across the nation on June 26, 2026. It will follow up the new "Superman" movie directed by Gunn which is slated to open in U.S. theaters on July 11, 2025.

The "Supergirl" movie stars Milly Alcock as Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El. The story is based on Tom King's 2022 comic book series "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow", which is adapted by Ana Nogueira for the big screen. The forthcoming movie will depart from the earnest take on the character seen on The CW's "Supergirl" series.

Filming is expected to begin this fall, with Craig Gillespie on board as director. There has been buzz that "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" will not mark Alcock's first appearance as Supergirl. It's widely speculated that she will make her debut as the alter ego of Kara Zor-El in Gunn's "Superman", which has been shooting in Georgia with David Corenswet starring in the title role.

Gunn previously explained the fundamental differences between Superman and Supergirl. "In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl," he elaborated. "She's much more hardcore, she's not exactly the Supergirl we're use to seeing."