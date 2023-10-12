 

Gigi Hadid Met Bradley Cooper Through His Ex Irina Shayk

Gigi Hadid Met Bradley Cooper Through His Ex Irina Shayk
INSTARimages.com
Celebrity

The Victoria's Secret model reportedly was introduced to the 'American Sniper' actor by his former partner, with whom he welcomed a daughter named Lea De Seine in 2017.

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid appeared to have been introduced to Bradley Cooper by Irina Shayk. The Victoria's Secret model reportedly met the "American Sniper" actor through his former partner, with whom he welcomed a daughter named Lea De Seine back in 2017.

Speaking to The Messenger on Thursday, October 12, a source stated, "Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry." The source went on to reveal, "Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings."

About Gigi and Bradley's current stance, the insider further spilled, "Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out." The insider added, "He pursued her and she was definitely interested and excited. They have been casually seeing each other but it is extremely new."

While the source said that "Gigi has expressed she does not want a serious relationship" and her alleged romance with Bradley is "very casual at this point," the two allegedly "have a lot in common, and both relate to being parents in the industry." Moreover, she reportedly "wants to get into acting and is intrigued by Bradley's perspective and guidance."

  Editors' Pick

In the meantime, another source spoke to DailyMail.com, "Bradley is excited about getting to know Gigi. He hasn't felt this excitement about a woman in a very long time. They are taking it slow, but he's very into her. She is exactly his type." The source then said, "Gigi is a good mother to her daughter Khai, and Bradley finds this very appealing."

"Bradley is eager to date again and be in a relationship. He loves all that comes with it and Gigi is beautiful and she gets it, she is really cool and knows her way around relationships like this with famous men, so they are both having fun," the source continued. "They are seeing how it all goes, it is still really new, but there is no disappointment with what has been happening so far. It is all looking very positive to turn into something serious."

The insider also unveiled the response from Gigi's former partner and baby daddy Zayn Malik to her alleged romance with the Oscar-winning actor. "Zayn has gotten wind of it and he hates it. Not that it is Bradley, just because it is anyone in the first place. He still has a connection with Gigi, and he doesn't really want to see or let alone think about her with someone else romantically," the source shared.

Gigi and Bradley were romantically linked after they had a dinner date at Via Carota in New York City on October 5. Four days later, he was pictured dropping Gigi, who shares Khai with singer Zayn, outside her apartment. The rumored couple seemed to have come back from an overnight getaway.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince William 'Utterly Condemned' Hamas' Attack on Israel

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Ayahuasca Helped Her Battle Suicidal Thoughts
Related Posts
Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Hamas Attacks on Israel

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Hamas Attacks on Israel

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Find Mutual Connections Despite 20-Year Age Gap

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Find Mutual Connections Despite 20-Year Age Gap

Gigi Hadid Has 'Crush' on Bradley Cooper After Overnight Getaway Amid Romance Rumors

Gigi Hadid Has 'Crush' on Bradley Cooper After Overnight Getaway Amid Romance Rumors

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spark Romance Rumors After Surprise Dinner Date in NYC

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spark Romance Rumors After Surprise Dinner Date in NYC

Latest News
Zac Efron Wrestles to Protect His Family in First 'The Iron Claw' Trailer
  • Oct 12, 2023

Zac Efron Wrestles to Protect His Family in First 'The Iron Claw' Trailer

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm Shock Fans With NSFW Scene on 'The Morning Show'
  • Oct 12, 2023

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm Shock Fans With NSFW Scene on 'The Morning Show'

Olivia Rodrigo Shares What She Learned From 'Sour Tour'
  • Oct 12, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Shares What She Learned From 'Sour Tour'

Prince William 'Utterly Condemned' Hamas' Attack on Israel
  • Oct 12, 2023

Prince William 'Utterly Condemned' Hamas' Attack on Israel

Sherri Shepherd Recalls Spilling the Beans on Barbara Walters' Secret Hook-Up With Richard Pryor
  • Oct 12, 2023

Sherri Shepherd Recalls Spilling the Beans on Barbara Walters' Secret Hook-Up With Richard Pryor

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Ayahuasca Helped Her Battle Suicidal Thoughts
  • Oct 12, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Ayahuasca Helped Her Battle Suicidal Thoughts

Most Read
Taylor Swift's Fans Poke Fun at Travis Kelce's 'Midnights' 'Curtain' Pants
Celebrity

Taylor Swift's Fans Poke Fun at Travis Kelce's 'Midnights' 'Curtain' Pants

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

Kyle Richards' Estranged Hubby Mauricio Umansky Not Dating Actress Leslie Bega Despite Dinner Date

Kyle Richards' Estranged Hubby Mauricio Umansky Not Dating Actress Leslie Bega Despite Dinner Date

Hailee Steinfeld Cheers on Rumored Beau Josh Allen After Her NY Outing With His Mother

Hailee Steinfeld Cheers on Rumored Beau Josh Allen After Her NY Outing With His Mother

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

Rebecca Loos Breaks Silence on Backlash Amid Resurfaced David Beckham Affair Allegations

Rebecca Loos Breaks Silence on Backlash Amid Resurfaced David Beckham Affair Allegations

Lady GaGa Enjoys Concert Date With Boyfriend Michael Polansky Despite Split Rumors

Lady GaGa Enjoys Concert Date With Boyfriend Michael Polansky Despite Split Rumors

Tom Brady Spends Time With Daughter Vivian After Flaunting Toned Abs on Florida Boat Ride

Tom Brady Spends Time With Daughter Vivian After Flaunting Toned Abs on Florida Boat Ride