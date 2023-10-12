Gigi Hadid Met Bradley Cooper Through His Ex Irina Shayk

INSTARimages.com Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid appeared to have been introduced to Bradley Cooper by Irina Shayk. The Victoria's Secret model reportedly met the "American Sniper" actor through his former partner, with whom he welcomed a daughter named Lea De Seine back in 2017.

Speaking to The Messenger on Thursday, October 12, a source stated, "Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry." The source went on to reveal, "Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings."

About Gigi and Bradley's current stance, the insider further spilled, "Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out." The insider added, "He pursued her and she was definitely interested and excited. They have been casually seeing each other but it is extremely new."

While the source said that "Gigi has expressed she does not want a serious relationship" and her alleged romance with Bradley is "very casual at this point," the two allegedly "have a lot in common, and both relate to being parents in the industry." Moreover, she reportedly "wants to get into acting and is intrigued by Bradley's perspective and guidance."

In the meantime, another source spoke to DailyMail.com, "Bradley is excited about getting to know Gigi. He hasn't felt this excitement about a woman in a very long time. They are taking it slow, but he's very into her. She is exactly his type." The source then said, "Gigi is a good mother to her daughter Khai, and Bradley finds this very appealing."

"Bradley is eager to date again and be in a relationship. He loves all that comes with it and Gigi is beautiful and she gets it, she is really cool and knows her way around relationships like this with famous men, so they are both having fun," the source continued. "They are seeing how it all goes, it is still really new, but there is no disappointment with what has been happening so far. It is all looking very positive to turn into something serious."

The insider also unveiled the response from Gigi's former partner and baby daddy Zayn Malik to her alleged romance with the Oscar-winning actor. "Zayn has gotten wind of it and he hates it. Not that it is Bradley, just because it is anyone in the first place. He still has a connection with Gigi, and he doesn't really want to see or let alone think about her with someone else romantically," the source shared.

Gigi and Bradley were romantically linked after they had a dinner date at Via Carota in New York City on October 5. Four days later, he was pictured dropping Gigi, who shares Khai with singer Zayn, outside her apartment. The rumored couple seemed to have come back from an overnight getaway.

