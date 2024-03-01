 

Jada Pinkett Explains Why She Wants Daughter Willow to Have a Relationship Like Hers With Will Smith

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage to Will Smith may not be perfect, but she wants daughter Willow Smith to have a relationship like theirs. The "Girls Trip" star explained the reason why when appearing in the Thursday, February 29 episode of "PRETTYSMART".

When host Danielle Robay asked if her relationship is "one you would want for Willow," the 52-year-old replied, "If it's going to help her become the woman I'm becoming, yes." She acknowledged that her romance with Will is not a "fairy tale," but they are together for the long haul.

"Marriage is not a fairy tale. It's not. It's devastating and I fought, and I screamed, and I scratched for a long time," the actress stressed. "As much as Will and I have tried to get away from each other, it's not happening."

Jada went on to note that she's still grateful to have Will as her life partner. "To know that I have someone by my side that, no matter what, is dedicated to learning how to love and learning how to love me, and vice versa, I don't know what else you could ask for," she stated.

