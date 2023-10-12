Olivia Rodrigo Shares What She Learned From 'Sour Tour'

INSTARimages/Jose Perez Music

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour was "informative in so many ways." In a new interview, the "Vampire" hitmaker has revealed that she learned a lot about herself during her 2022 tour.

Olivia, whose tour included stops in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, told PEOPLE, "The 'Sour Tour' was my first time ever playing shows with my own music, so it was informative in so many ways. I really love my band, and I want to play with them forever. I think most of [what I learned] was just personally, how I can best take care of myself on tour and how I can stay rested, keep my voice healthy and stuff like that."

The 20-year-old singer will be joined on her upcoming "Guts Tour" by the likes of The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf, and she can't wait to see them all in action. The pop star admitted that she's been "super inspired" by them.

Looking forward to the tour, Olivia shared, "They're all artists that I'm just super inspired by, and I just love their work so much. I'm so excited. The show's going to be really fun. I'm planning everyone in my head just screaming and dancing along to all these incredible artists, and I feel so lucky that they're coming along with me. It's going to be a great time."

Olivia is also planning to do some covers during her tour. The award-winning star said, "Doing covers of people's songs is so much fun. It just makes each show so special and unique, so I'm definitely planning on doing that. I haven't chosen all my covers yet, but maybe I need to get the wheels turning."

