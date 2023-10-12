 

Olivia Rodrigo Shares What She Learned From 'Sour Tour'

Olivia Rodrigo Shares What She Learned From 'Sour Tour'
INSTARimages/Jose Perez
Music

In a new interview, the 20-year-old 'Traitor' singer dubs the 2022 tour 'informative in so many ways' as it was her 'first time ever playing shows with my own music.'

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour was "informative in so many ways." In a new interview, the "Vampire" hitmaker has revealed that she learned a lot about herself during her 2022 tour.

Olivia, whose tour included stops in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, told PEOPLE, "The 'Sour Tour' was my first time ever playing shows with my own music, so it was informative in so many ways. I really love my band, and I want to play with them forever. I think most of [what I learned] was just personally, how I can best take care of myself on tour and how I can stay rested, keep my voice healthy and stuff like that."

  Editors' Pick

The 20-year-old singer will be joined on her upcoming "Guts Tour" by the likes of The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf, and she can't wait to see them all in action. The pop star admitted that she's been "super inspired" by them.

Looking forward to the tour, Olivia shared, "They're all artists that I'm just super inspired by, and I just love their work so much. I'm so excited. The show's going to be really fun. I'm planning everyone in my head just screaming and dancing along to all these incredible artists, and I feel so lucky that they're coming along with me. It's going to be a great time."

Olivia is also planning to do some covers during her tour. The award-winning star said, "Doing covers of people's songs is so much fun. It just makes each show so special and unique, so I'm definitely planning on doing that. I haven't chosen all my covers yet, but maybe I need to get the wheels turning."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Ayahuasca Helped Her Battle Suicidal Thoughts

Julia Fox Shares '50 Shades of Julia' While Recalling Her Dominatrix Past
Related Posts
Olivia Rodrigo Hails Tate McRae as Her Inspiration

Olivia Rodrigo Hails Tate McRae as Her Inspiration

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Her Secret to Coping With Grueling Schedule While on Tour

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Her Secret to Coping With Grueling Schedule While on Tour

Olivia Rodrigo Launches New Non-Profit Organization to Raise Awareness of Women's Issues in America

Olivia Rodrigo Launches New Non-Profit Organization to Raise Awareness of Women's Issues in America

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Latest News
Madonna Reportedly 'Stuck Her Tongue' in Al Pacino's Ear After Being Introduced to Him
  • Oct 12, 2023

Madonna Reportedly 'Stuck Her Tongue' in Al Pacino's Ear After Being Introduced to Him

Zac Efron Wrestles to Protect His Family in First 'The Iron Claw' Trailer
  • Oct 12, 2023

Zac Efron Wrestles to Protect His Family in First 'The Iron Claw' Trailer

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm Shock Fans With NSFW Scene on 'The Morning Show'
  • Oct 12, 2023

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm Shock Fans With NSFW Scene on 'The Morning Show'

Olivia Rodrigo Shares What She Learned From 'Sour Tour'
  • Oct 12, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Shares What She Learned From 'Sour Tour'

Prince William 'Utterly Condemned' Hamas' Attack on Israel
  • Oct 12, 2023

Prince William 'Utterly Condemned' Hamas' Attack on Israel

Sherri Shepherd Recalls Spilling the Beans on Barbara Walters' Secret Hook-Up With Richard Pryor
  • Oct 12, 2023

Sherri Shepherd Recalls Spilling the Beans on Barbara Walters' Secret Hook-Up With Richard Pryor

Most Read
Keith Richards Forced to Change the Way He Plays Guitar Due to Old Age and Arthritis
Music

Keith Richards Forced to Change the Way He Plays Guitar Due to Old Age and Arthritis

U2 Pay Tribute to Victims of Israel Music Festival Tragedy by Altering Their Lyrics

U2 Pay Tribute to Victims of Israel Music Festival Tragedy by Altering Their Lyrics

Hayley Williams Opens Up About 'Emotional Pain' While Creating 'After Laughter'

Hayley Williams Opens Up About 'Emotional Pain' While Creating 'After Laughter'

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: Kendrick Lamar Dominates Full Winner List

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: Kendrick Lamar Dominates Full Winner List

Guns N' Roses Bassist Duff McKagan Insists AI Won't Affect His Creativity

Guns N' Roses Bassist Duff McKagan Insists AI Won't Affect His Creativity

Lourdes Leon Pays Homage to Mom Madonna's 'Frozen' MV With Visuals for Her New Single 'Spelling'

Lourdes Leon Pays Homage to Mom Madonna's 'Frozen' MV With Visuals for Her New Single 'Spelling'

Olivia Rodrigo Hails Tate McRae as Her Inspiration

Olivia Rodrigo Hails Tate McRae as Her Inspiration

Olivia Rodrigo Shares What She Learned From 'Sour Tour'

Olivia Rodrigo Shares What She Learned From 'Sour Tour'