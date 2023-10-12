 

Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown Arrested on First-Degree Murder Charge After Mom's Death

The former New England Patriots player was reportedly busted in San Diego on Tuesday, October 10 while reentering the U.S. from Mexico, and he will be extradited to Maywood, Illinois.

AceShowbiz - Sergio Brown has been arrested in connection to his mother Myrtle Brown's death. The ex-NFL player was taken into custody in Southern California after police issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder for him.

The 35-year-old was busted in San Diego on Tuesday, October 10 while reentering the U.S. from Mexico. According to cops, he will be extradited to Maywood, Illinois, where his 73-year-old mother was mysteriously found dead last month.

Sergio was believed to be missing after his mom Myrtle was found dead near a creek behind her west suburban home. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said that Myrtle's death was ruled a homicide.

When addressing his mom's passing, Sergio made some rambling accusations against the FBI and Maywood police. He said that he thought his mother was "on vacation" and blamed the authorities for what happened to his mom.

  Editors' Pick

"Fake news," the former New England Patriots player repeatedly said in the video, in which he tagged ESPN. "It had to be the FBI." He claimed that he had been kidnapped by the FBI multiple times, saying, "They came into my house … unwarranted... They kidnapped me twice from home."

"I thought my f**king mama was on vacation," the former football safety added. "The FBI had to do it." He ended the video by warning, "Don't come f**king with me."

Sergio continued to raise people's eyebrows after sharing another bizarre video. Wearing a green jersey, the athlete appeared to mock the reports saying he was "missing" as he made a reference to the 2003 animated movie "Finding Nemo". "Missing? They aint never seen 'Finding Nemo'," he said with a laugh. "Just keep swimming. Missing? What the f**k is going on?"

Sergio also called the incident "traumatic." In the clip, he tagged Sydney Opera House in Australia as his location.

Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown Arrested on First-Degree Murder Charge After Mom's Death
