Taylor Swift Sends Fans 'Crazy' With Surprise Appearance at 'Eras Tour' Film Premiere

Instagram Movie

Swifties go wild as the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer shows up in a $12,000 Oscar de la Renta dress at the premiere for her highly-anticipated movie at The Grove.

Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift surely did not let her fans down. After moving up the release date of her new concert film a day, the singer/actress surprised her devotees at the premiere of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, October 11, the 33-year-old announced via social media that due to high demand, she's moving the film release date from Friday, October 13 to Thursday, October 12 in the United States and Canada. They're also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend at theaters across the globe.

"PREMIERE DAY," she posted on her Instagram page along with a picture of her posing in a blue dress. "Andddd I can't really wrap my head around this but.... Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW."

"We're also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend," she further informed her followers. "All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning. And it'll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world. I can't thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I've ever been a part of: The Eras Tour."

"And the best part is, it's an adventure we're still on together. Getting in the car now...," the Grammy winner concluded. True to her word, Taylor was indeed getting in the car that headed to The Grove for the premiere of the highly-anticipated movie.

Wearing the same blue dress from her earlier social media post, Taylor sent over 2,000 Swifties who were invited to the premiere wild. "The fans went crazy the second she arrived, screaming and chanting her name," an eyewitness tells Daily Mail. "Taylor was in really high spirits and was so thrilled to see so many of her fans turn out for the night. She looked like she was having the best time ever."

The "Anti-Hero" songstress posed on the red carpet in a $12,000 tanzanite strapless floral embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown with her dancers and crew. She also took pictures with fans before taking her seat inside one of 14 sold-out screening rooms inside the outdoor mall's AMC movie theater.

The "Eras Tour" film has been a massive hit even before its release. It has already amassed a whopping $100 million in global pre-sales, becoming the most profitable concert film in history. It is directed by Sam Wrench and captured her three shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in August.

Taylor's "Eras Tour", which kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, is still ongoing and will conclude in 2024.

You can share this post!