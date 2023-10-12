Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Wedding Pics After Getting Married in 'Ethereal Celebration'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Achy Breaky Heart' crooner, who shares five children with his ex-wife Tish Cyrus, tied the knot with his singer fiancee on October 10, more than a year after she proposed to her.

Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have officially tied the knot. When announcing the happy news on social media, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and his now-wife treated fans to pictures from their "ethereal celebration."

The said snaps were posted on Billy and Firerose's respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday, October 11. In the images, the father of Miley Cyrus could be seen wearing a classing black tuxedo for his nuptials. His bride, meanwhile, looked stunning in a white, long-sleeved gown featuring floral lace detailing.

The newlyweds began their caption by writing, "10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony." They added, "It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."

"For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began," the lovebirds further gushed. "Long Live Love!"

Billy, 62, proposed to Firerose in the summer of 2022. "Billy looked at me and said, 'Do you, do you wanna marry me?' And I was just like, 'Of course I do. I love you.' He said, 'I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever,' " said Firerose while recalling their engagement.

Billy was previously married to Tish Cyrus. The exes share five kids together, Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Miley, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus. He also has 31-year-old Christopher Cody with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey.

Billy was rumored to be feuding with his kids following his divorce from Tish, who is now married to actor Dominic Purcell. The musician, however, has shut down the speculation. He said, "Everyone knew that that relationship was over a long time ago. Everybody's turning the page. It's been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change."

You can share this post!