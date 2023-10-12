 

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Wedding Pics After Getting Married in 'Ethereal Celebration'

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Wedding Pics After Getting Married in 'Ethereal Celebration'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Achy Breaky Heart' crooner, who shares five children with his ex-wife Tish Cyrus, tied the knot with his singer fiancee on October 10, more than a year after she proposed to her.

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have officially tied the knot. When announcing the happy news on social media, the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and his now-wife treated fans to pictures from their "ethereal celebration."

The said snaps were posted on Billy and Firerose's respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday, October 11. In the images, the father of Miley Cyrus could be seen wearing a classing black tuxedo for his nuptials. His bride, meanwhile, looked stunning in a white, long-sleeved gown featuring floral lace detailing.

The newlyweds began their caption by writing, "10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony." They added, "It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."

"For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began," the lovebirds further gushed. "Long Live Love!"

  Editors' Pick

Billy, 62, proposed to Firerose in the summer of 2022. "Billy looked at me and said, 'Do you, do you wanna marry me?' And I was just like, 'Of course I do. I love you.' He said, 'I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever,' " said Firerose while recalling their engagement.

Billy was previously married to Tish Cyrus. The exes share five kids together, Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Miley, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus. He also has 31-year-old Christopher Cody with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey.

Billy was rumored to be feuding with his kids following his divorce from Tish, who is now married to actor Dominic Purcell. The musician, however, has shut down the speculation. He said, "Everyone knew that that relationship was over a long time ago. Everybody's turning the page. It's been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change."

You can share this post!

You might also like

David Beckham's Alleged Mistress Accuses Him of 'Playing the Victim' Amid Resurfaced Affair Claims

Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown Arrested on First-Degree Murder Charge After Mom's Death

Related Posts
Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms Firerose Engagement, Denies Rumored Feud With Kids After Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms Firerose Engagement, Denies Rumored Feud With Kids After Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus' GF Firerose Flaunts Diamond Ring in New Pics Amid Engagement Rumors

Billy Ray Cyrus' GF Firerose Flaunts Diamond Ring in New Pics Amid Engagement Rumors

Billy Ray Cyrus Appears to Hint at Firerose Engagement

Billy Ray Cyrus Appears to Hint at Firerose Engagement

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus 'Will Always Be Family' Despite Divorce to End Nearly 3 Decades of Marriage

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus 'Will Always Be Family' Despite Divorce to End Nearly 3 Decades of Marriage

Latest News
Taylor Swift Sends Fans 'Crazy' With Surprise Appearance at 'Eras Tour' Film Premiere
  • Oct 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Sends Fans 'Crazy' With Surprise Appearance at 'Eras Tour' Film Premiere

Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown Arrested on First-Degree Murder Charge After Mom's Death
  • Oct 12, 2023

Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown Arrested on First-Degree Murder Charge After Mom's Death

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Wedding Pics After Getting Married in 'Ethereal Celebration'
  • Oct 12, 2023

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Wedding Pics After Getting Married in 'Ethereal Celebration'

Ridley Scott Hits Back at 'Blade Runner' Critics Calling the Film 'Slow'
  • Oct 12, 2023

Ridley Scott Hits Back at 'Blade Runner' Critics Calling the Film 'Slow'

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Have Plan to File for Divorce Despite Splitting From Will Smith
  • Oct 12, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Have Plan to File for Divorce Despite Splitting From Will Smith

Mary Lou Retton Fighting for Life Due to Rare Pneumonia
  • Oct 12, 2023

Mary Lou Retton Fighting for Life Due to Rare Pneumonia

Most Read
Taylor Swift's Fans Poke Fun at Travis Kelce's 'Midnights' 'Curtain' Pants
Celebrity

Taylor Swift's Fans Poke Fun at Travis Kelce's 'Midnights' 'Curtain' Pants

Natalie Portman Is 'in Horror' at Hamas Attacks, Gal Gadot Asks People to Support Israel

Natalie Portman Is 'in Horror' at Hamas Attacks, Gal Gadot Asks People to Support Israel

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Haze Khadra Seen Hanging Out With Best Friend Bella Hadid's Ex Marc Kalman

Haze Khadra Seen Hanging Out With Best Friend Bella Hadid's Ex Marc Kalman

Gigi Hadid Has 'Crush' on Bradley Cooper After Overnight Getaway Amid Romance Rumors

Gigi Hadid Has 'Crush' on Bradley Cooper After Overnight Getaway Amid Romance Rumors

Florence Pugh Not 'Wallowing' Despite Rumored Split From Charlie Gooch

Florence Pugh Not 'Wallowing' Despite Rumored Split From Charlie Gooch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

Kyle Richards' Estranged Hubby Mauricio Umansky Not Dating Actress Leslie Bega Despite Dinner Date

Kyle Richards' Estranged Hubby Mauricio Umansky Not Dating Actress Leslie Bega Despite Dinner Date

Hailee Steinfeld Cheers on Rumored Beau Josh Allen After Her NY Outing With His Mother

Hailee Steinfeld Cheers on Rumored Beau Josh Allen After Her NY Outing With His Mother