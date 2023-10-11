Mia Khalifa Dropped by Playboy, Losing Business Deal Over Her Support for Palestine

Instagram Celebrity

The former adult film star's page is removed from Playboy's website following her 'disgusting and reprehensible comments celebrating Hamas' attacks on Israel.'

Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mia Khalifa's stance on the Middle East conflict has taken a repercussion on her business deals. The former adult entertainer has been dropped by Playboy in addition to losing another job after she voiced her support for Palestine in the wake of Hamas' deadly attacks on Israel over the weekend.

As of Tuesday, October 10, Mia's page is no longer available on the company's website. "We are writing today to let you know of our decision to terminate Playboy's relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia's Playboy channel on our creator platform," Playboy wrote in a message addressed to "creator community."

Justifying their decision, the company added, "Over the past few days, Mia has made disgusting and reprehensible comments celebrating Hamas' attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent men, women and children. At Playboy, we encourage free expression and constructive political debate, but we have a zero tolerance policy for hate speech. We expect Mia to understand that her words and actions have consequences."

Canadian broadcaster and radio host Todd Shapiro also told Mia via Twitter that he cut their business deal due to her support for Palestine. "This is such a horrendous tweet @miakhalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting," he wrote on Sunday.

"Please evolve and become a better human being," Todd continued to school Mia. "The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage taking is truly gross. No words can explain your ignorance. We need humans to come together, especially in the face of tragedy. I pray you to become a better person. However, it clearly seems like it's too late for you."

Mia, however, appeared to be unfazed after losing business opportunities following her controversial statements. In response to Todd's tweet, she wrote back, "I'd say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I'm more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists. My bad."

Among Mia's tweets that people might take issue with was one that read, "If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time." She also posted, "I can't believe the Zionist apartheid regime is being brought down by guerrilla fighters in fake Gucci shirts - the biopics of these moments better reflect that."

On Sunday, the Lebanese-American media personality posted, "I just wanna make sure there's 4k footage of my people breaking down the walls of the open air prison they've been forced out of their homes and into so we have good options for the history books that write about how how they freed themselves from apartheid."

