Drake and DJ Khaled Called Out for Going Radio Silent on Israel-Palestine War

Making use of his X account, YouTube personality DJ Vlad condemns the two rappers for being cowards by not addressing the situation despite being Jewish and Palestinian.

Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake and DJ Khaled were condemned for not speaking out on the recent attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel. DJ Vlad slammed the two rappers for not addressing the situation despite being Jewish and Palestinian.

"Has anyone noticed that the most famous Jewish person on Earth, Drake, and the most famous Palestinian person on Earth, DJ Khaled, haven't said a single thing about the Gaza-Israel conflict?" DJ Vlad ranted on X, formerly known as X, on Tuesday, October 10.

He went on saying, "It's not like Drake is too busy. He's been writing paragraphs about Joe Budden hurting his feelings about his new album. DJ Khaled has been working overtime promoting his new Jordan sneakers. But both of them have been silent on this topic. Why is that?"

"It's because both are so thirsty to maintain their relevance that they wouldn't dare risk insulting a segment of their fanbase," the YouTube personality opined. "Heaven forbid that Drake might debut at #2 behind Taylor Swift because some of his Palestinian fans chose to not stream his album. And it would be the end of the world if Khaled sold a few less sneakers because some Jewish people decided not to buy his Jordans."

He continued, "That's the difference between artists of today and timeless legends like 2Pac (Tupac Shakur). You know damn well Pac would be the first one to speak out about something so close to home."

DJ Vlad slammed DJ Khaled and Drake on X.

While Drake and DJ Khaled remained mum on the deadly attack on Israel, Gigi Hadid recently broke her silence on the matter. The supermodel, who is of Palestinian descent, stressed that she takes the side of innocent people in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation; it's a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot, Josh Gad and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. showed support for Israel. The boxing champion reportedly is planning to send supplies to the Middle Eastern country using his private jet "Air Mayweather".

