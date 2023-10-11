 

Drake and DJ Khaled Called Out for Going Radio Silent on Israel-Palestine War

Drake and DJ Khaled Called Out for Going Radio Silent on Israel-Palestine War
Instagram
Celebrity

Making use of his X account, YouTube personality DJ Vlad condemns the two rappers for being cowards by not addressing the situation despite being Jewish and Palestinian.

  • Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake and DJ Khaled were condemned for not speaking out on the recent attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel. DJ Vlad slammed the two rappers for not addressing the situation despite being Jewish and Palestinian.

"Has anyone noticed that the most famous Jewish person on Earth, Drake, and the most famous Palestinian person on Earth, DJ Khaled, haven't said a single thing about the Gaza-Israel conflict?" DJ Vlad ranted on X, formerly known as X, on Tuesday, October 10.

He went on saying, "It's not like Drake is too busy. He's been writing paragraphs about Joe Budden hurting his feelings about his new album. DJ Khaled has been working overtime promoting his new Jordan sneakers. But both of them have been silent on this topic. Why is that?"

"It's because both are so thirsty to maintain their relevance that they wouldn't dare risk insulting a segment of their fanbase," the YouTube personality opined. "Heaven forbid that Drake might debut at #2 behind Taylor Swift because some of his Palestinian fans chose to not stream his album. And it would be the end of the world if Khaled sold a few less sneakers because some Jewish people decided not to buy his Jordans."

  Editors' Pick

He continued, "That's the difference between artists of today and timeless legends like 2Pac (Tupac Shakur). You know damn well Pac would be the first one to speak out about something so close to home."

DJ Vlad's tweet

DJ Vlad slammed DJ Khaled and Drake on X.

While Drake and DJ Khaled remained mum on the deadly attack on Israel, Gigi Hadid recently broke her silence on the matter. The supermodel, who is of Palestinian descent, stressed that she takes the side of innocent people in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation; it's a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot, Josh Gad and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. showed support for Israel. The boxing champion reportedly is planning to send supplies to the Middle Eastern country using his private jet "Air Mayweather".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lourdes Leon Pays Homage to Mom Madonna's 'Frozen' MV With Visuals for Her New Single 'Spelling'

Mia Khalifa Dropped by Playboy, Losing Business Deal Over Her Support for Palestine
Related Posts
Drake's Dad Defends the Rapper Against Joe Budden Shaming Him for Dating Younger Women

Drake's Dad Defends the Rapper Against Joe Budden Shaming Him for Dating Younger Women

Drake Claps Back at 'Weirdos' Who Criticized His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown on New Song

Drake Claps Back at 'Weirdos' Who Criticized His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown on New Song

Drake Vows to Pay Fan's Medical Bills After Revealing His 'Craziest' Health Issue

Drake Vows to Pay Fan's Medical Bills After Revealing His 'Craziest' Health Issue

Drake Accused by Pet Shop Boys of Illegally Sampling Their Song for His New Album

Drake Accused by Pet Shop Boys of Illegally Sampling Their Song for His New Album

Latest News
Jennifer Garner Shares Her Approach on Dealing With Mom Guilt
  • Oct 11, 2023

Jennifer Garner Shares Her Approach on Dealing With Mom Guilt

Mia Khalifa Dropped by Playboy, Losing Business Deal Over Her Support for Palestine
  • Oct 11, 2023

Mia Khalifa Dropped by Playboy, Losing Business Deal Over Her Support for Palestine

Selena Gomez Explains Why She Doesn't Like 'Giving Advice'
  • Oct 11, 2023

Selena Gomez Explains Why She Doesn't Like 'Giving Advice'

Drake and DJ Khaled Called Out for Going Radio Silent on Israel-Palestine War
  • Oct 11, 2023

Drake and DJ Khaled Called Out for Going Radio Silent on Israel-Palestine War

Lourdes Leon Pays Homage to Mom Madonna's 'Frozen' MV With Visuals for Her New Single 'Spelling'
  • Oct 11, 2023

Lourdes Leon Pays Homage to Mom Madonna's 'Frozen' MV With Visuals for Her New Single 'Spelling'

Olivia Rodrigo Hails Tate McRae as Her Inspiration
  • Oct 11, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Hails Tate McRae as Her Inspiration

Most Read
Taylor Swift's Fans Poke Fun at Travis Kelce's 'Midnights' 'Curtain' Pants
Celebrity

Taylor Swift's Fans Poke Fun at Travis Kelce's 'Midnights' 'Curtain' Pants

Dolly Parton Scared of Losing Half of Her Fans If She Takes Political Stance

Dolly Parton Scared of Losing Half of Her Fans If She Takes Political Stance

Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers Significantly After Israel Post Backlash

Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers Significantly After Israel Post Backlash

Diddy Reveals His Encounter With Aliens and 'Their Ships' in Florida

Diddy Reveals His Encounter With Aliens and 'Their Ships' in Florida

Natalie Portman Is 'in Horror' at Hamas Attacks, Gal Gadot Asks People to Support Israel

Natalie Portman Is 'in Horror' at Hamas Attacks, Gal Gadot Asks People to Support Israel

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Gigi Hadid Has 'Crush' on Bradley Cooper After Overnight Getaway Amid Romance Rumors

Gigi Hadid Has 'Crush' on Bradley Cooper After Overnight Getaway Amid Romance Rumors

Florence Pugh Not 'Wallowing' Despite Rumored Split From Charlie Gooch

Florence Pugh Not 'Wallowing' Despite Rumored Split From Charlie Gooch

Haze Khadra Seen Hanging Out With Best Friend Bella Hadid's Ex Marc Kalman

Haze Khadra Seen Hanging Out With Best Friend Bella Hadid's Ex Marc Kalman