 

Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue

Startraksphoto.com/Cover Images/Brandi Benton
Shortly after insisting that her 'intestinal obstruction' diagnosis has nothing to do with Ozempic, the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star assures her devotees that she is getting better.

  • Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tamra Judge has issued an update to her fans amid her health problem. Shortly after denying claims suggesting that Ozempic caused her intestinal issue, the star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" assured her devotees that she is getting better.

On Tuesday, October 10, the 56-year-old reality TV star made use of X, formerly known as Twitter, to share an update on her health. In a tweet, she penned, "Giving my followers an update." She also uploaded a photo of her showing off her stomach. Over the snap, she noted, "Tube has been removed. But the contrast did a number on me #pullups." She further added a diaper emoji on the top right of the picture.

Tamra's tweet came a few days after she announced that she has been diagnosed with an "intestinal obstruction." On Sunday, October 8, she revealed via Instagram Story, "Praying I won't need surgery." She went on to write, "Unfortunately I will not be back on @two.ts.inapod tomorrow. I'm so sad @teddimellencamp I miss you so much," and tagged her pal Teddi Mellencamp's Instagram account.

Along with the revelation, the star of "The Traitors" uploaded a photo of her from a hospital room. In the snap, she could be seen wearing a green robe and lying on a bed while having a tube up her nose. She later released the same picture with a similar note on her X account.

  Editors' Pick

Tamra Judge Instagram Story

Tamra Judge revealed that she was diagnosed with an intestinal obstruction.

Instead of well wishes, Tamra received criticisms from X users, who believed that her health problem was caused by her use of Ozempic for weight loss. The claims might be coming from a study, which shows that consuming Ozempic to lose weight increased the risk of serious intestinal problems, which was recently published by the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The Bravolebrity did not hesitate to shut down the speculations by writing in a follow-up tweet on Monday, October 9. "These comments that I'm on Ozempic are disgusting," the tweet read. "I've suffered from intestinal problems for years. I've had multiple surgeries in the past 12 years."

Tamra Judge Tweet

Tamra Judge insisted via X, formerly known as Twitter, that her intestinal issue had nothing to do with Ozempic.

In a third tweet, Tamra penned, "Remember when you all made fun of me for not having a belly button? That was due to emergency life-saving surgery. Part of my intestines were being strangled. My grandmother died of intestinal problems. I've never been on Ozempic and personally, wouldn't use it for weight loss!"

