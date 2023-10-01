 

Lil Tay Marks Music Comeback With New Single 'Sucker 4 Green' and Its MV After Death Hoax

Following the release of her new music, the teenage rapper and influencer hops on Instagram Live and tells her fans that 'this video and song are only glimpses into the world I've been building.'

AceShowbiz - Lil Tay has made her return to music more than a month after her death hoax. The rapper and influencer marked her comeback by releasing a new single called "Sucker 4 Green" along with its official music video.

On Saturday, September 30, the 16-year-old shared a shorter version of the MV on her Instagram page. In the caption, she wrote, "IM BACK. IM BACK. IM BACK. LINK IN MY BIO !! YALL B***HES THOUGHT THE SHOW WAS OVER [crying laughing emojis]. SUCKER 4 GREEN OUT NOW!!! LINK IN BIO !! EVERYONE GO WATCH !!"

The visuals shows Tay singing in a mansion. The clip then cuts to a scene where the artist, who is dressed in an orange top and skirt, dances with a group of male dancers in front of several luxurious cars. Her mom Angela Tian and her older brother, Jason Tian, also made an appearance in the video.

Following the releases, Tay hopped on Instagram Live and told her fans, "I'm back. I'm exposing everyone. I've been waiting for this moment for years, studying my own craft and perfecting it along the way." She added, "This video and song are only glimpses into the world I've been building. What and who I am are in the title of the song. Get with it or GTFO."

The new music arrived just days after Tay was spotted in public for the first time in five years. On Wednesday, the musician could be seen going incognito at Los Angeles International Airport. The teenager was joined by her mom, her bother and two security guards.

News about Tay's death emerged on August 9. However, one day after the announcement was shared on her Instagram page, Tay clarified that she and her brother are still alive.

