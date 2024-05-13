The Game Declares a Win Amid Rick Ross Beef as Rozay Hasn't Responded to His Diss Track

Facebook Music

Before calling out the MMG boss, the Compton rapper released a diss track called 'Freeway's Revenge', which seemingly pokes fun at Rick taking the name of Los Angeles drug kingpin 'Freeway' Rick Ross.

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - The Game is over waiting for Rick Ross' response to his diss track. In a new social media post, the Compton rapper called out Rozay while declaring a win in their beef.

"The cereal killer 'n this real smoke. Scared to drop that nursery rhyme you recorded the other night I see lol," the 44-year-old wrote. "F**k it, a quick W for the home team & some real rap for the fans playlist. Posting very attainable cereal bowls, bottled up dog piss & crouching by cars like that's gone get you outta this a** whoopin'. IT AINT !!!"

"& for rap fans worldwide… Thing about most these rap n***as y'all idolize is…. they pick & choose who they diss very carefully," he added. "End of the day, ALL the n***as in this s**t know what I'm capable of especially when it's time to go bar for bar. The real 'Rick Ross' @freewayricky this one was for you big homie."

Not stopping there, The Game further argued, "& as for chicken legs: you can't whoop my a** or out rap me so… post all the cars, n fake watches you want to.. the real fans see through you & that Widebach Music s**t !!!" He then continued, "You can't run from this s**t. S**t, you can't run period… human capri sun pouch body shaped n***a you."

On Friday, May 10, The Game dropped "Freeway's Revenge" wherein he rips the MMG boss. "Cut open his stomach and stuff bricks in it/ Put his body on a scale like there's fish in it," the 44-year-old rhymes. "I can see a b***h in him/ $20 million home renovation, just to slit your wrists in it suicide/ It's a suicide, rip apart the Maybach, I know the truth's inside."

"You 12 lemon pepper wings from a heart attack/ Akademiks, get this n***a Ozempic starter pack/ Kai Cenat, hit the room, turn that stream on," he continues. "Ask Budden 'bout his brief encounter with King Kong/ This ain't the Kendrick beef, my Drac' sing songs/ Shots rings out, the neighbor better have his Ring on."

Elsewhere, The Game makes fun of his nemesis' health issues. "You twelve lemon pepper wings from a heart attack/ Akademiks, get this n***a Ozempic starter pack," he raps, before making a reference to alleged sexual acts and his previous C.O. profession, "Your baby mama told me you liked to get pee'd on/ You a C.O., that's the last time you had keys on."