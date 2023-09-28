 

Lil Tay Goes Incognito in First Outing Since Death Hoax

Lil Tay Goes Incognito in First Outing Since Death Hoax
The outing comes one day after a photo of Tay's father, Christopher, was shared on her Instagram Story alongside a message that read, 'My ABUSIVE RACIST MISOGYNISTIC WOMAN BEATING FATHER FAKED MY DEATH.'

  Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Tay has been spotted in public for the first time in five years. In the first outing since her death hoax, the teen rapper tried to disguise herself in a black hoodie, pants and face mask.

The 16-year-old also wore dark sunglasses when she was at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, September 27. A video published by TMZ showed the influencer staying silent while paparazzi pressed her with questions.

Tay wasn't alone though. She was accompanied by two security guards, her mom, Angela, as well as her brother, Jason.

Prior to that, the Canada-based social media personality teased her trip on her Instagram Story. In the Tuesday post, she gave fans a look at her passport.

News about Tay's death emerged on August 9. However, one day after the announcement was shared on her Instagram page, Tay clarified that she and her brother are still alive.

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken and struggling to even find the right words to say," she told TMZ about how the message was the result of her feed being hacked and had left her heartbroken and traumatized. "It's been a very traumatising 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess."

"My Instagram account was compromised by a third party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumours regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong," she continued. "My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope.' "

On Tuesday, a photo of Tay's father, Christopher, was shared on her Instagram Story alongside a message that read, "My ABUSIVE RACIST MISOGYNISTIC WOMAN BEATING FATHER FAKED MY DEATH." Christopher, however, denied the allegation.

"The person who is responsible for that Instagram post, as well as anyone repeating the completely false and libelous accusation within it, are virtually certain to become defendants in a defamation lawsuit," he told TMZ. "Everything stated is 100% false, and I trust that this should be obvious to anyone who knows me or the long history of absurd and untrue statements made by the various people who have controlled the Instagram account."

