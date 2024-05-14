King Charles Talks About Losing His Sense of Taste Amid Cancer Battle

Cover Images/John Rainford Celebrity

In a heartfelt revelation, King Charles III shares the challenges of his cancer treatment, including the loss of sense of taste during one of his recent royal engagements with son William.

AceShowbiz - In a rare display of vulnerability, King Charles III has opened up about the personal challenges he's faced since being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024. Among the side effects of his ongoing treatment, the monarch has notably lost his sense of taste, a condition that resonates with many undergoing similar battles.

During a visit to the Army Flying Museum in Hampshire, England, the 75-year-old king connected over shared experiences with British Army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck, discussing the impacts of cancer treatment. "The same thing happened to me, too," Charles revealed, sparking discussions about the often-overlooked side effects of chemotherapy, including "ageusia," the medical term for loss of taste.

Medical experts, including Dr. Gareth Nye from Chester Medical School and Dr. Lawrence Cunningham, a GP, attribute this phenomenon to the ways chemotherapy drugs affect the body’s cells, including those in taste buds and salivary glands. Despite the challenges, professionals suggest strategies to mitigate these effects, like using strong-smelling foods to stimulate the sense of taste or switching to plastic cutlery to avoid metallic tastes.

Charles' disclosure comes amid strained relations with his youngest son, Prince Harry, who returned to London to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games amid contrasting reports about their interaction during the visit.

Despite hope for reconciliation, the father and son duo failed to meet up with Charles turning down to see Harry and, in return, the younger royal refusing to stay in the royal residence.

This narrative of a monarch battling cancer, alongside managing familial and royal duties, reflects a unique intersection of public and private life. It not only humanizes the royal family for a younger audience but also elevates awareness around the realities of cancer treatment and the importance of support, be it through professional advice or familial bonds.

Despite the ongoing cancer battle, Charles has returned to some public duties. However, he is still undergoing medical care. During a visit with Prince William, Charles officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to his son.