Meta Confirms It Helped Restore Lil Tay's IG Account From Hacker After Death Hoax

Instagram Celebrity

The statement announcing Tay's death was shared on Wednesday, August 9 and the teen rapper herself claimed on the next day that her Instagram page was hacked.

Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Tay has gotten her Instagram account back. Meta, the parent company of the photo-sharing platform, confirmed that it helped restore the page from a hacker who falsely announced that the teen rapper was dead.

A spokesperson for Meta told TMZ that the 14-year-old was being truthful about not being able to access her Instagram page. The raptress initially said, "My Instagram account was compromised by a third party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumours regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope.' "

For the record, the statement announcing Tay's death was shared on August 9. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribably pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," it read.

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation," the message added. "Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

It was not until Thursday that Tay set the record straight. "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken and struggling to even find the right words to say," she told TMZ about how the message was the result of her feed being hacked and had left her heartbroken and traumatized.

"It's been a very traumatising 24 hours," the influencer, who shot to fame at age nine after starring in a series of vulgar rap-style videos, continued. "All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess."

You can share this post!