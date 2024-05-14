'DWTS' Pro Emma Slater Believes 'Amazing' Mauricio Umansky Will Be in Her Life 'Forever'

BauerGriffin/INSTARimages/Cover Images Celebrity

Less than two months after reuniting with her 'DWTS' partner, the professional dancer shares insight into her friendship with Kyle Richards' estranged husband.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Emma Slater has offered insight into her friendship with Mauricio Umansky. The professional dancer believed that Kyle Richards' estranged husband, who became her partner in "Dancing with the Stars" season 32, will be in her life "forever."

The 35-year-old dancer talked about the matter when making an appearance at the Race to Erase MS Gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Friday, May 10. Speaking to Us Weekly, she said, "I really think that Mauricio is someone who's going to be in my life forever."

On the reason why, Emma explained, "We really do click. We sort of went through difficult times at the same time together and were each other's confidants. It was a really nice season. Difficult for both of us, but we're really really grateful that we had each other."

Emma went on to share, "You get really close to your partners on the season." She then showered Mauricio with praise, "He's such an amazing person. We have such a good friendship that it meant a lot that he was able to come to the [DWTS] tour and support as well." She added, "It's so nice to have Mauricio come and watch the 'Dancing With the Stars' tour," referring to the "DWTS Live 2024" tour.

The chat came after Emma and Mauricio had a fun reunion. On March 24, she uploaded via Instagram a series of photos from her reunion with the 53-year-old reality TV star. One of the pictures captured them standing close next to each other. In another photo, it could be seen that Emma and Mauricio were not shy to share a tight hug.

About the reunion, Emma wrote in the caption of the post, "So happy to see @mumansky18 last night at the DWTS tour. ahhhh super grateful that we were partnered on the show, if you met him you already know he's just the best. Annnnnd he stole the show just by being in the audience."

Following the meet-up, Emma and Mauricio, who previously insisted that they were not dating after sparking romance rumors in October 2023, were deemed a "cute couple." A number of Instagram users suggested that the two would make a "cute couple." Similarly, another wrote, "I know there would be soo many obstacles but would love to see them more than friends."