Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Show Big Smiles in PDA-Filled Campaign for Gucci

In the campaign, which 'explores the intimacy of traveling together,' the 'Kardashians' star and her rapper boyfriend look like a power couple as they wear coordinating outfits at an airport.

Oct 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny didn't hold back on the PDA when starring in Gucci's latest campaign. "The Kardashians" star and her rapper boyfriend couldn't keep their hands off each other while striking a romantic pose for Gucci's Valigeria collection.

In one picture, the 27-year-old catwalk beauty was seen sitting on a luggage cart full of Gucci suitcases and bags. Her beau, meanwhile, hugged her from behind. The twosome smiled ear-to-ear in the photo.

In another picture, Kendall and Bunny got off an escalator as they sported Gucci products from head to toe. One video, in the meantime, showed the duo walking in the airport as they carried two Gucci bags each. The reality star and the "Bullet Train" actor wore matching black outfits in the clip, looking like a power couple.

"The House's latest campaign embraces the spirit of 'Gucci Ancora,' as a celebration of the love that lies at the center of Gucci's community," the company said in a statement. "Shot in an airport, the meeting place where journeys begin, the campaign explores the intimacy of traveling together through the creative lens of Anthony Seklaoui. Stills capture the fleeting spirit of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's airport stroll, redefining the Jet Set glamour of the 1990s."

Kendall and Bunny first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles back in February. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the pair were introduced by friends and that Bunny recently made his way to L.A. "She likes him and is having fun," the source explained. "He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

The two have since been seen together on various occasions, including Coachella. They also sat courtside for a Los Angeles Lakers game in May.

It was not until September 22 that Kendall and Bunny made their front row couple debut. When attending Gucci's spring/summer 2024 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, the pair could be seen sitting next to each other at the event.

