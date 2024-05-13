Trevor Noah and Naomi Osaka Think Drake Lost in Rap Battle Against Kendrick Lamar

Cover Images/Instagram/Darla Khazei/Palace Lee Music

As the rap world watches the unfolding feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, celebrities and stars from various fields weigh in, sparking a broader discussion on the impact of such rivalries in music and beyond.

AceShowbiz - In the glitzy arena of rap battles, the current duel between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has commandeered the spotlight, dividing fans and drawing commentary from across the entertainment landscape. From Trevor Noah's comedic analysis at the Hollywood Bowl to Seth Rogen's piercing wit, and Naomi Osaka's athlete's perspective, opinions abound, each adding layers to the discourse surrounding this musical clash.

During a stand-up set, former "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah candidly declared his stance, admiring both artists but leaning towards Team Kendrick, citing the latter's ability to blend complexity with catchy tunes as his winning edge.

Noah's diplomatic yet decisive viewpoint mirroring the admiration and critique the rap battle has elicited. "Drake had some great rhymes...but Kendrick was (doing) like, double, triple, quadruple entendre," Noah elaborated, highlighting the intricate artistry that often defines rap music's competitive spirit.

Seth Rogen, never one to shy away from controversy, sided with Lamar through a humorous lens, critiquing Drake's defensive rapping in his latest diss track as inherently flawed. "You don't hear defensive rapping that often. Rapping's usually pretty aggressive. … I would say as soon as you are asserting in a rap song that you should not be a registered sex offender, you've lost the rap battle," he cracked.

Naomi Osaka, too, revealed her personal playlist leans heavily towards Lamar, fueling her athletic endeavors with his beats. "Kendrick dropped some heat. That last song," she said. "Yeah, sorry. Technically, Kendrick dropped that song and then Drake dropped 'The Heart Part 6,' so technically Kendrick could drop another two if he wanted to."

Yet, not everyone views the feud through the same lens of entertainment or critique. Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Stevie Wonder provide a more sobering viewpoint.

Questlove, in a poignant Instagram dispatch, called out the feud for descending into "wrestling match level mudslinging," a far cry from the artistry and skill that hip hop culture traditionally celebrates. "Hip-hop truly is dead," he lamented.

Stevie Wonder, ever the unifying voice, reminded us that amidst such distractions, the world faces far greater challenges that deserve our attention - conflicts, homelessness, and the myriad other issues that should take precedence over celebrity squabbles.

The Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake narrative extends beyond a mere rap battle; it's a cultural conversation engaging various voices from within and outside the music industry.

While the artists' lyrical prowess and competitive fervor captivate fans, the ongoing debate inevitably prompts us to reflect on the role of artistry, celebrity culture, and the broader societal issues that beckon our focus and action. In a world eager for the next tweet, headline, or sensational story, perhaps it's these broader reflections that will have the most enduring impact.