 
Trevor Noah and Naomi Osaka Think Drake Lost in Rap Battle Against Kendrick Lamar
Cover Images/Instagram/Darla Khazei/Palace Lee
Music

As the rap world watches the unfolding feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, celebrities and stars from various fields weigh in, sparking a broader discussion on the impact of such rivalries in music and beyond.

  • May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - In the glitzy arena of rap battles, the current duel between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has commandeered the spotlight, dividing fans and drawing commentary from across the entertainment landscape. From Trevor Noah's comedic analysis at the Hollywood Bowl to Seth Rogen's piercing wit, and Naomi Osaka's athlete's perspective, opinions abound, each adding layers to the discourse surrounding this musical clash.

During a stand-up set, former "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah candidly declared his stance, admiring both artists but leaning towards Team Kendrick, citing the latter's ability to blend complexity with catchy tunes as his winning edge.

Noah's diplomatic yet decisive viewpoint mirroring the admiration and critique the rap battle has elicited. "Drake had some great rhymes...but Kendrick was (doing) like, double, triple, quadruple entendre," Noah elaborated, highlighting the intricate artistry that often defines rap music's competitive spirit.

Seth Rogen, never one to shy away from controversy, sided with Lamar through a humorous lens, critiquing Drake's defensive rapping in his latest diss track as inherently flawed. "You don't hear defensive rapping that often. Rapping's usually pretty aggressive. … I would say as soon as you are asserting in a rap song that you should not be a registered sex offender, you've lost the rap battle," he cracked.

Naomi Osaka, too, revealed her personal playlist leans heavily towards Lamar, fueling her athletic endeavors with his beats. "Kendrick dropped some heat. That last song," she said. "Yeah, sorry. Technically, Kendrick dropped that song and then Drake dropped 'The Heart Part 6,' so technically Kendrick could drop another two if he wanted to."

  Editors' Pick

Yet, not everyone views the feud through the same lens of entertainment or critique. Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Stevie Wonder provide a more sobering viewpoint.

Questlove, in a poignant Instagram dispatch, called out the feud for descending into "wrestling match level mudslinging," a far cry from the artistry and skill that hip hop culture traditionally celebrates. "Hip-hop truly is dead," he lamented.

Stevie Wonder, ever the unifying voice, reminded us that amidst such distractions, the world faces far greater challenges that deserve our attention - conflicts, homelessness, and the myriad other issues that should take precedence over celebrity squabbles.

The Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake narrative extends beyond a mere rap battle; it's a cultural conversation engaging various voices from within and outside the music industry.

While the artists' lyrical prowess and competitive fervor captivate fans, the ongoing debate inevitably prompts us to reflect on the role of artistry, celebrity culture, and the broader societal issues that beckon our focus and action. In a world eager for the next tweet, headline, or sensational story, perhaps it's these broader reflections that will have the most enduring impact.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Trevor Noah Unbothered Being Called a 'Loser' for Being Single at 40

Trevor Noah Unbothered Being Called a 'Loser' for Being Single at 40

Trevor Noah Thought He's Pranked When Jennifer Lopez Asked Him to Join Her Musical Film

Trevor Noah Thought He's Pranked When Jennifer Lopez Asked Him to Join Her Musical Film

Trevor Noah 'Excited' to Host 2024 Grammy Awards, His 4th Gig in a Row

Trevor Noah 'Excited' to Host 2024 Grammy Awards, His 4th Gig in a Row

Trevor Noah Bringing U.K. Show 'Mock the Week' to United States

Trevor Noah Bringing U.K. Show 'Mock the Week' to United States

Latest News
Mark Strong May Return to the DC Universe on 'The Penguin'
  • May 14, 2024

Mark Strong May Return to the DC Universe on 'The Penguin'

Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Looks Distressed at Church, Mom Lynne Is Seen at Dollar Store
  • May 14, 2024

Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Looks Distressed at Church, Mom Lynne Is Seen at Dollar Store

Diddy Relaxing With All His Kids in New Pic Amid His Legal Issues
  • May 14, 2024

Diddy Relaxing With All His Kids in New Pic Amid His Legal Issues

Kendrick Lamar's 3 Drake Diss Tracks Occupy Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart
  • May 14, 2024

Kendrick Lamar's 3 Drake Diss Tracks Occupy Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Kanye West Says His Wife Bianca Censori Makes Him Feel 'Happiest'
  • May 14, 2024

Kanye West Says His Wife Bianca Censori Makes Him Feel 'Happiest'

Chris Hemsworth Defends Marvel Movies Against 'Harsh' Criticism From Scorsese and Coppola
  • May 14, 2024

Chris Hemsworth Defends Marvel Movies Against 'Harsh' Criticism From Scorsese and Coppola