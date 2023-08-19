 

Lil Tay Will Make Career Comeback Following Death Hoax

Lil Tay Will Make Career Comeback Following Death Hoax
Instagram
Celebrity

Meanwhile, in a new official statement, it has been revealed a custody agreement was reached between the young rapper/influencer's parents, Angela Tian and Christopher Hope, after years of feuding.

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Tay is planning to make a career comeback. The 14-year-old rapper and influencer was reported dead on August 9 when a post on her feed said she had passed away, with her ex-manager Harry Tsang, 32, branding the post a "fake" publicity stunt to shoot her back into the spotlight.

An "official statement" has now been made on the teen's Instagram on Friday, August 18, stating a custody agreement was reached between Lil Tay's parents, Angela Tian and Christopher Hope, after years of feuding. Attorneys representing Angela said, "We have been asked to clarify media confusion as to the current state of the family law proceedings, including custody, child parenting and child support."

The family law attorneys added they had "successfully obtained orders" on behalf of Angela that have "enabled her daughter to advance her career." According to the statement, Angela will receive about $275,000 in retroactive child support from Hope, ongoing monthly child support and additional expenses.

The former real estate agent will also gain "sole day-to-day and final decision-making powers and responsibilities in the best interests" of her daughter, whose real name is Tay Tian, and the teen's primary residence will be with her mum. Angela will also be entitled to sign contracts and relocate outside of Vancouver.

  Editors' Pick

Angela added in a statement, "We have prevailed, justice has prevailed, and God has prevailed! We have won our case in court and my children and I can finally move on from this nightmare. My daughter can pursue and achieve her dreams on her own terms, and we are finally a happy family again, together."

A day after the post that alleged Lil Tay and her older half-brother, Jason, had died, the rapper told TMZ she and her sibling were alive and well. She alleged her Instagram account was "compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumours".

Lil Tay added, "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say". The Canadian-born influencer moved to Los Angeles where she built an online following from the age of nine.

Her videos showed her swearing and insulting strangers, with her clips featuring words such as n***a, p***y, and c**t. She rapidly racked up more than 3.3 million followers on Instagram and was being tipped to become one of the web's biggest stars. In May 2018, it was claimed she was being exploited by her older brother Jason after a series of videos came out that showed him coaching her on what to say in her controversial posts and clips.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Grand Jury in Donald Trump Case Face Death Threats

Sam Asghari Reportedly Calls It Quits Due To Britney Spears' 'Erratic' Behavior
Related Posts
Meta Confirms It Helped Restore Lil Tay's IG Account From Hacker After Death Hoax

Meta Confirms It Helped Restore Lil Tay's IG Account From Hacker After Death Hoax

Lil Tay's Ex-Manager Labels Her 'Death' Hack Publicity Stunt

Lil Tay's Ex-Manager Labels Her 'Death' Hack Publicity Stunt

Lil Tay Is 'Safe and Alive', Blames Hacker for Giving Her 'Traumatizing 24 Hours'

Lil Tay Is 'Safe and Alive', Blames Hacker for Giving Her 'Traumatizing 24 Hours'

Lil Tay's Dad Declines to Confirm Daughter's Death Following Suspicious Announcement

Lil Tay's Dad Declines to Confirm Daughter's Death Following Suspicious Announcement

Latest News
Loophole in Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Prenup Could Cost Him Millions
  • Aug 19, 2023

Loophole in Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Prenup Could Cost Him Millions

Ciara and Lil Baby Hype Up Couple's Wedding Party in 'Forever' Visuals
  • Aug 19, 2023

Ciara and Lil Baby Hype Up Couple's Wedding Party in 'Forever' Visuals

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears
  • Aug 19, 2023

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Billie Eilish's Ex Jesse Rutherford Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Lyrics on New Song 'POV'
  • Aug 19, 2023

Billie Eilish's Ex Jesse Rutherford Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Lyrics on New Song 'POV'

'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer and Wife Emely Fardo Announce Her Pregnancy With Baby No. 1
  • Aug 19, 2023

'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer and Wife Emely Fardo Announce Her Pregnancy With Baby No. 1

Madonna Releases Vinyl Version of Her 'Madame X' Tour Album
  • Aug 19, 2023

Madonna Releases Vinyl Version of Her 'Madame X' Tour Album

Most Read
Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing
Celebrity

Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Exposing Himself on Live Stream

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Exposing Himself on Live Stream

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Accused of Having No Empathy for 83-Year-Old Vet Amid $15M Home Lawsuit

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Accused of Having No Empathy for 83-Year-Old Vet Amid $15M Home Lawsuit

Kevin Jonas Spills Key to Work Through 'Difficult' Marriage to Danielle Jonas

Kevin Jonas Spills Key to Work Through 'Difficult' Marriage to Danielle Jonas

DJ Akademiks Further Taunts Erykah Badu Amid Feud

DJ Akademiks Further Taunts Erykah Badu Amid Feud

Christina Aguilera Rides Motorized Scooter Around Disneyland After Suffering Knee Injury

Christina Aguilera Rides Motorized Scooter Around Disneyland After Suffering Knee Injury

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Already 'Discussed Marriage in Great Lengths' Before Engagement

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Already 'Discussed Marriage in Great Lengths' Before Engagement

Sierra Gates Clarifies Her Claims of Safaree Wanting to Date Her Despite Friendship With Erica Mena

Sierra Gates Clarifies Her Claims of Safaree Wanting to Date Her Despite Friendship With Erica Mena