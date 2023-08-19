Lil Tay Will Make Career Comeback Following Death Hoax

Instagram Celebrity

Meanwhile, in a new official statement, it has been revealed a custody agreement was reached between the young rapper/influencer's parents, Angela Tian and Christopher Hope, after years of feuding.

Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Tay is planning to make a career comeback. The 14-year-old rapper and influencer was reported dead on August 9 when a post on her feed said she had passed away, with her ex-manager Harry Tsang, 32, branding the post a "fake" publicity stunt to shoot her back into the spotlight.

An "official statement" has now been made on the teen's Instagram on Friday, August 18, stating a custody agreement was reached between Lil Tay's parents, Angela Tian and Christopher Hope, after years of feuding. Attorneys representing Angela said, "We have been asked to clarify media confusion as to the current state of the family law proceedings, including custody, child parenting and child support."

The family law attorneys added they had "successfully obtained orders" on behalf of Angela that have "enabled her daughter to advance her career." According to the statement, Angela will receive about $275,000 in retroactive child support from Hope, ongoing monthly child support and additional expenses.

The former real estate agent will also gain "sole day-to-day and final decision-making powers and responsibilities in the best interests" of her daughter, whose real name is Tay Tian, and the teen's primary residence will be with her mum. Angela will also be entitled to sign contracts and relocate outside of Vancouver.

Angela added in a statement, "We have prevailed, justice has prevailed, and God has prevailed! We have won our case in court and my children and I can finally move on from this nightmare. My daughter can pursue and achieve her dreams on her own terms, and we are finally a happy family again, together."

A day after the post that alleged Lil Tay and her older half-brother, Jason, had died, the rapper told TMZ she and her sibling were alive and well. She alleged her Instagram account was "compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumours".

Lil Tay added, "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say". The Canadian-born influencer moved to Los Angeles where she built an online following from the age of nine.

Her videos showed her swearing and insulting strangers, with her clips featuring words such as n***a, p***y, and c**t. She rapidly racked up more than 3.3 million followers on Instagram and was being tipped to become one of the web's biggest stars. In May 2018, it was claimed she was being exploited by her older brother Jason after a series of videos came out that showed him coaching her on what to say in her controversial posts and clips.

You can share this post!