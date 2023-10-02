 

Wynonna Judd Sings Like It's Her 'Last Show' After Her Mom's Death

The surviving member of The Judds discusses how her mother Naomi Judd's suicide affected her life and her effort to cope with grief and turn the pain into something positive.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Wynonna Judd is "turning her pain into purpose" following her mother's suicide. The 59-year-old star rose to fame alongside her mother Naomi Judd - who took her own life in April 2022 at the age of 76 after years of suffering from depression - as part of country music duo The Judds in the 1980s and has now explained that she is trying to carry on by continuing to perform as often as she can.

"It's easy to stand up here with sparkles and hair and everything grand but I'll go home tonight and wake up, get on a plane and fly to Denver to do one show - because that's what we do. I'm turning my pain into purpose and I go on stage every night and I sing like it's my last show because you never know," she told E! News.

The "Love Can Build a Bridge" songstress - who is the sister of actress Ashley Judd - recently recalled the moments that immediately followed after her mother's death during a performance at the People's Choice Country Awards 2023 on Thursday, September 28.

She said, "So I graduated high school in 1982. In 1983, I got a record deal with RCA Records, and I got on a Silver Eagle bus with my mama and did her hair every night for 10 years for free. And then on April the 30th of last year."

"My mother committed suicide, and I went to her house and she died there, but we followed the ambulance anyway to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. I walked into the room and I held her in my arms, I kissed her on the forehead, shut her eyes and said, 'I love you, Mom.'"

