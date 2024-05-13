Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Share Kiss in Rare PDA at Rolling Stones' Concert

Cover Images/Instagram/Media Punch Celebrity

Hollywood meets high fashion under the nevada sky as Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti showcase a rare public display of affection at a star-studded Rolling Stones concert.

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - In the midst of a high-energy Rolling Stones concert in Paradise, Nevada, love was in the air for Leonardo DiCaprio, the critically acclaimed Oscar winner, and his girlfriend, the stunning Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

As the iconic rock band, consisting of Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, and Keith Richards, captivated the audience with their legendary sounds during the Nevada leg of their Hackney Diamonds Tour, DiCaprio and Ceretti found moments to share a kiss, providing a rare glimpse into their relationship.

The couple, who caught the public's eye during the premiere of "Killers of the Flower Moon" at the Cannes Film Festival earlier in the year, have since been seen reveling in each other's company at various high-profile events. Prior to this outing, they were spotted cuddling at Teyana Taylor's cabaret show in New York, marking another headline-worthy appearance that showcases their blossoming relationship.

Ceretti, 25, has had a fascinating journey herself. Once married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri from 2020 to 2023, she was also linked to fellow model Nathan Westling. Furthermore, both Vittoria and Nathan were named the newest Chanel Girls in 2017, cementing their statuses in the fashion industry.

The Rolling Stones concert is noteworthy as it was one of the first since the passing of their drummer, Charlie Watts, demonstrating the band's enduring legacy and appeal across generations. This event was not only a testament to the timeless music of the Rolling Stones but also served as a backdrop to the evolving narrative of DiCaprio and Ceretti's relationship.

Intriguingly, DiCaprio's connection to Teyana Taylor extends beyond their shared professional spheres into rumored personal associations, sparked by their collaboration on an untitled upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson film also starring Regina Hall and Sean Penn, set to release in August 2025. The cast's chemistry has undoubtedly translated into speculation, adding an additional layer of intrigue to DiCaprio's current romantic endeavors.

Among the glitterati in attendance at Teyana Taylor's show were names such as Winnie Harlow, Kyle Kuzma, Colman Domingo, and LeBron James' wife Savannah James, further elevating the event's status as a convergence point for stars from various industries.

As Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti continue to navigate the spotlight together, their relationship offers a fascinating glimpse into the intersection of Hollywood royalty and fashion elite, captivating fans and observers alike.