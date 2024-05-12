 
Anita Baker Dragged by Disappointed Fans After Canceling Atlanta Show Last Minute
Many social media users call out the 'Giving You the Best That I Got' singer after they learned of the cancellation just minutes before the show at State Farm Arena was supposed to be started.

  • May 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Anita Baker has left her fans disappointed after canceling her Atlanta show last minute. Many social media users put the "Giving You the Best That I Got" singer on blast after hearing the news.

The cancellation was revealed by State Farm Arena through an email on Saturday evening, May 11. "Due to late, unforeseen circumstances, tonight's 'An Evening with Anita Baker,' featuring the eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar, has been canceled," it read.

The venue assured ticket holders that they would get refunds at the point of purchase. The reason behind the scrapped event, however, remains unknown.

The show was supposed to start at 7 P.M. with doors opening an hour earlier. Unfortunately, fans learned of the cancellation at 6:54 P.M., prompting them to express their anger online.

One attendee in particular fumed in a video, "I'm p***ed! Anita's bald-headed a** canceled the concert. I been waiting for her since January and her bald-headed a** canceled like the concert. Look at us. We all standing out here ready, waiting, and her bald-headed a** canceled the concert last minute. Pissed!"

One user on X, formerly Twitter, argued, "My mom travelled from Jacksonville FL to ATL to enjoy her Mother's Day gift of front-row tickets to see Anita Baker perform tonight - all for her to cancel the show just moments before she went on." Another tweeted, "Anita Baker being so unreliable is so tacky because she's literally my favorite singer of all time."

"Anita Baker cancelled her concert (again) and the aunties are HEATED," someone else penned. "Speaking honestly and respectfully, I see why Anita Baker didn't tour for so many years because perhaps, she shouldn't have been. It's not just today, but there have been multiple cancelled, postponed, or late shows since her tour started."

