 

Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King 2' Album Leaks

Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King 2' Album Leaks
Cover Images/Sandro Barbosa/INFphoto
Music

A follow-up to Kanye's 2019 gospel record has arrived prematurely on the internet and it features heavyweight names like Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Travis Scott.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Dr. Dre's star-studded record "Jesus Is King 2" has leaked. The jam-packed follow-up to Kanye's 2019 gospel LP has collaborations with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott (II) and Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Anderson .Paak, A$AP Ferg, and Marsha Ambrosius.

The album is largely made up of reworkings and remixes of the original songs, with Kanye - who legally changed his name to Ye - adding a few verses.

  Editors' Pick

Announcing the project on Twitter - before it became X - the "Jesus Walks" rapper wrote, "Jesus Is King is my first clean album. I used to spend all my time trying to make my beats be mixed as good as Dr. Dre. Who knew all I had to do was do an album for God and then Dr. Dre would start mixing my beats? Spend your time on God, and he'll handle the rest."

In October, it was reported that Def Jam had parted ways with the rapper and that his imprint G.O.O.D. Music was no longer associated with the label.

The "Good Morning" rapper also lost his deal with Adidas, was dropped by agents CAA, and had the likes of Balenciaga and Vogue magazine distance themselves from him due to a string of anti-Semitic comments he made last year, including praising the "good things" about Adolf Hitler and declaring he wanted to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rachel Bilson Blames Drunken Friend for Ruining Her Flirting With Justin Timberlake

Mick Jagger Hints at Plan to Donate His Wealth When He Dies
Related Posts
Report: Kanye West Violates Italian Anti-Terror Laws With His Fashion Choice

Report: Kanye West Violates Italian Anti-Terror Laws With His Fashion Choice

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shut Down Florence Street With Impromptu Photo Shoot

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shut Down Florence Street With Impromptu Photo Shoot

Kanye West Accused by Kathy Griffin of Abusing and Controlling His Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West Accused by Kathy Griffin of Abusing and Controlling His Wife Bianca Censori

Adidas CEO Defends Kanye West Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks

Adidas CEO Defends Kanye West Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks

Latest News
Joan Collins' Needle-Phobia Stops Her From Having Plastic Surgery
  • Sep 28, 2023

Joan Collins' Needle-Phobia Stops Her From Having Plastic Surgery

Bruce Springsteen Puts Off Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Issue
  • Sep 28, 2023

Bruce Springsteen Puts Off Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Issue

Alexandra Burke Feels 'So Blessed' After Delivering Baby No. 2
  • Sep 28, 2023

Alexandra Burke Feels 'So Blessed' After Delivering Baby No. 2

Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King 2' Album Leaks
  • Sep 28, 2023

Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King 2' Album Leaks

Mick Jagger Hints at Plan to Donate His Wealth When He Dies
  • Sep 28, 2023

Mick Jagger Hints at Plan to Donate His Wealth When He Dies

Sharon Osbourne Dishes on Being 'Messed Up Many Times' in Plastic Surgeries
  • Sep 28, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Dishes on Being 'Messed Up Many Times' in Plastic Surgeries

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert

Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show

Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show

Drake Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God Following His 'Slime You Out' Criticism

Drake Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God Following His 'Slime You Out' Criticism

Lance Bass Details NSYNC Reunion: 'Tears of Joy'

Lance Bass Details NSYNC Reunion: 'Tears of Joy'

Pink Gets a Man Booted Out of Her Concert for Protesting About Circumcision

Pink Gets a Man Booted Out of Her Concert for Protesting About Circumcision

Busted Promises Their Next Album Will Be the 'Best'

Busted Promises Their Next Album Will Be the 'Best'

Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'

Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Explains Why She 'Could Never Have a Bad Word' About Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Explains Why She 'Could Never Have a Bad Word' About Little Mix

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Working on New Album, Plans Comeback Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Working on New Album, Plans Comeback Tour