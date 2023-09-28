Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King 2' Album Leaks

Cover Images/Sandro Barbosa/INFphoto Music

A follow-up to Kanye's 2019 gospel record has arrived prematurely on the internet and it features heavyweight names like Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Travis Scott.

Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Dr. Dre's star-studded record "Jesus Is King 2" has leaked. The jam-packed follow-up to Kanye's 2019 gospel LP has collaborations with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott (II) and Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Anderson .Paak, A$AP Ferg, and Marsha Ambrosius.

The album is largely made up of reworkings and remixes of the original songs, with Kanye - who legally changed his name to Ye - adding a few verses.

Announcing the project on Twitter - before it became X - the "Jesus Walks" rapper wrote, "Jesus Is King is my first clean album. I used to spend all my time trying to make my beats be mixed as good as Dr. Dre. Who knew all I had to do was do an album for God and then Dr. Dre would start mixing my beats? Spend your time on God, and he'll handle the rest."

In October, it was reported that Def Jam had parted ways with the rapper and that his imprint G.O.O.D. Music was no longer associated with the label.

The "Good Morning" rapper also lost his deal with Adidas, was dropped by agents CAA, and had the likes of Balenciaga and Vogue magazine distance themselves from him due to a string of anti-Semitic comments he made last year, including praising the "good things" about Adolf Hitler and declaring he wanted to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

