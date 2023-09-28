Mick Jagger Hints at Plan to Donate His Wealth When He Dies

Instagram Celebrity

The Rolling Stones vocalist insists his children 'don't need $500 million to live well' as he is mulling over plan to 'do some good in the world' with his money when he dies.

AceShowbiz - Sir Mick Jagger has suggested he may leave his fortune to charity. The Rolling Stones rocker - who shares eight children with five women - insisted the group have no plans to sell the rights to their back catalogue because he doesn't think his offspring "need" the vast amount of money it would bring.

"The children don't need $500 million to live well. Come on," he told WSJ. Magazine when asked about selling the catalogue. "You maybe do some good in the world," he said as he discussed the idea of his wealth going to charity instead.

The 80-year-old singer is accepting the fact AI and other advances of technology mean the group can continue to live on long after he and his bandmates have passed away. Referencing ABBA's "Voyage" tour, which sees avatars of the Swedish pop group at their 1970s peak performing their biggest hits, Mick said, "You can have a posthumous business now, can't you? You can have a posthumous tour. The technology has really moved on since the ABBA thing, which I was supposed to go to, but I missed it."

But the "Satisfaction" rocker admitted he finds repacked versions of an artist's older music to be "pretty boring," despite the group having reissued a number of their earlier albums.

Mick's youngest son Deveraux - who he has with partner Melanie Hamrick - is just six years old and the singer still feels "relevant" because of the tot. He said, "I have this really wonderful family that supports me. And I have, you know, young children - that makes you feel like you're relevant."

The "Brown Sugar" hitmaker has grown more comfortable with social media as time has passed. He said, "It's just a fact of life. But there are boundaries I like to have... People used to post stuff and everyone would think, whatever girl you're standing next to…'Is that your new girlfriend?' You know. But everyone knows now."

Despite turning 80 in July, Mick insisted it didn't cause him any more angst than when he hit 70. He quipped, "They're both big numbers. One's more than the other one."

