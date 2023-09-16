Cardi B Learns How to Prevent Public Drama From Beyonce

Instagram Celebrity

During an interview on 'The Spout' podcast, the 'Bodak Yellow' raptress notes that 'everybody should address their issues however they feel like they're going to be comfortable in doing.'

Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has learned how to prevent public drama from Beyonce Knowles. Making an appearance on "The Spout" podcast, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress admitted to taking a page from the "Break My Soul" hitmaker's book on how to stay out of controversies.

Speaking to host Tamra Dhia in the Wednesday, September 13 episode of the podcast, the 30-year-old raptress took note from Queen Bey on how the latter treats haters. "Surprisingly, I have held myself back a lot, from a lot of things," she revealed, before saying, "You see how Beyonce addresses her things? She does not address them at all."

Seemingly taking inspiration from Beyonce, Cardi stated, "I feel like every artist should do what works for them and what's good for they mental health." She explained, "Because I feel like, if addressing things, to Beyonce, affects her mental health, then don't do it."

Having a different approach to that of the "Halo" singer, the Grammy-winning rapper admitted that she would "rather just let it out." She elaborated, "So, I feel like everybody should, like, address their issues however they feel like they're going to be comfortable in doing. That's how I feel. Everybody is different."

"Some people claim they have problems with me because I address everything or because I'm too problematic," Cardi revealed. "Somebody might call me a name, and I'm gonna call you a harsher name, so people are gonna say that I'm problematic, or I'm mean or always finding negative things and addressing it."

During the chat, the "I Like It" spitter also mentioned her fellow famous star who still receives criticisms despite being "always positive." Talking about Chloe Bailey, she said, "People still give her a hard time. People are gonna just always find something to say. Address it how you want to address it."

"If you want to cuss somebody out today because it's gonna make you feel better, then do it," the "Bongos" raptress continued. "If you don't wanna address these people, and it's like, 'You a peasant to me,' then do that. Whatever makes you feel good."

You can share this post!