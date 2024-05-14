Diddy Relaxing With All His Kids in New Pic Amid His Legal Issues

Instagram Celebrity

The Bad Boy Records founder continues to spend time with his loved ones after stepping out for a family dinner on Mother's Day weekend despite his legal drama.

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and his family appear to be unfazed by his legal drama. The embattled hip-hop mogul has been pictured relaxing together with all his seven kids, two days after stepping out for a family dinner in Miami.

On Monday, May 13, one day after Mother's Day, the 54-year-old took to his Instagram page to let out his new family picture. In the image, the rapper and all his kids, including his youngest one Love Combs, were seen on a vacation at a tropical place.

They all stripped down to their swimming suits as they were sitting or lying on the sandy beach. Part of their bodies or their legs soaked in the shallow water as the soaked up the sun. Appearing in good spirits, they all flashed a smile while posing for the group photo. "LOVE," Diddy simply captioned the image, adding several emojis, including a black heart.

After the photo was reposted on other Instagram accounts, Diddy received mixed responses to the post. "He never had his kids on his page unless it was for business or their bday. Now that's all he posts," one person claimed. Another alleged, "He trying to distract us with his kids. you still GUILTY."

Others jumped in the comments with supportive messages. "Love Wins…," one of the loyal fans weighed in. Another wrote to Diddy, "KEEP ON GOING BRO!" A third supporter declared, "Man I'm riding with Diddy ion care what ya think lol naw no cap tho I'm really on bro side ya need to stop the cap lol."

"being a good father to his blood got nothing to do w. the allegations just saying," one other noted. Clapping back at the haters, another penned, "People hating on your entire existence but can't correct their own wrongs."

Someone else added, "Idk how y'all people can come under a picture so beautiful and be so hateful. This is a beautiful Black family and that's all I see. Allow God to judge his actions. Can you imagine how hard it has to be for his children?! Everything y'all speak on this family if it was placed on y'all you'd crumble."

Diddy's son Christian a.k.a. King Combs recently also defended the hip-hop mogul on his new track, which was premiered on Sunday during DJ Akademiks' livestream. On the song, he clapped back at those who shaded his father amid his legal issue, including 50 Cent.

50 Cent later mocked King on social media, writing, "I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record. I'm afraid for my life, please don't hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy's kids because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac [Tupac Shakur] LOL."

In another post, he questioned why King wrote such song when his father is currently under investigation. "Now why would you say some s**t like this when you know the FEDS are investigating. IS YOU STUPID OR IS YOU DUMB? LOL," he penned.

50 Cent's remarks against King have prompted Meek Mill to defend the Combs family. "Because your federal the street n***as in queens know that why you tryna pick on a lil boy...your own son hate your guts I'm so grateful to be on a island with my son and his friends on hid bday. ..don't follow these guys they miserable lives be terrible," he wrote on social media.

Fiddy later clapped back as he appeared to mock Meek, who has been accused of having a sexual relationship with Diddy, "You sold 6k copies your last project, you should not be on Vacation. Still chasing the dream or embracing the nightmare. Standing by your man, that I respect."

Hitting back at 50 Cent, Meek posted on his own account, "My last project sold 90k first week expensive pain ...Ross did that last cd for fun to let me out my contact [sic] cause we rich and have some type of history! It's different lol I don't event know how Cuban was talking to you swag is extremely walk!"