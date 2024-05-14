Kendrick Lamar's 3 Drake Diss Tracks Occupy Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Cover Images/Roger Wong Music

The 'Swimming Pools (Drank)' rapper may be celebrating the success of his songs, on which he shades the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker, as the tracks land at No. 1, 3 and 6 on the tally.

AceShowbiz - Kendrick Lamar may be celebrating the success of his songs amid his feud with Drake. The "Swimming Pools (Drank)" rapper's three diss tracks against the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker occupy the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In the chart dated May 18, Kendrick's single titled "Not Like Us", which is produced by DJ Mustard, debuts at No. 1. Furthermore, the hip-hop artist's song "Euphoria" significantly rises to No. 3 from No. 11 on the tally. Not stopping there, his collaborative track with Future and Metro Boomin titled "Like That" ascends to No. 6 from No. 8 on the chart.

Aside from Kendrick's songs, Drake's "Family Matters" reaches the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Drizzy's diss track against his rival Kendrick, who is also known as K.Dot, makes its debut at No. 7 on the tally.

Despite the success of their songs, both Drizzy and K.Dot have not made any public statements about the achievement. In the meantime, DJ Mustard has given his reaction to "Not Like Us" debuting atop the chart.

Making use of his social media pages, including Instagram and X that is formerly known as Twitter, DJ Mustard let out a screenshot of the tally. Along with the snap, he bragged about the success in the caption of the post, "Sometimes you really gotta pop out and show n***as!!!!"

"To think . . . They really fronted on me and acted like I'm not who I am ! I'm thankful but not surprised," the disc jockey continued. "I never lost sight and stayed down. With my back against the wall is where I thrive. Summer started last week according to me!! See ya sooner than you think! cc: @kendricklamar city back up !!!"

While some Instagram users congratulated Mustard and Kendrick, a few others left unpleasant responses in the comments section. One in particular sarcastically said, "Ask yourself, if it wasn't for drake where would kendrick be rn?? waiting to drop in another 4 years? he taking advantage fsho because he's relevant when he disses drake."

Similarly, another penned, "It's funny because he used Drakeos flow and if you know the history with him n mustard well you know. Long live Drakeo the ruler. F**k what y'all gotta say." A third simply wrote, "You should be thanking Drake."