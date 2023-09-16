 

Blac Chyna Gets Sweet Kiss From Mom Tokyo Toni as She Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety

Blac Chyna Gets Sweet Kiss From Mom Tokyo Toni as She Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety
Instagram
Celebrity

Celebrating a new milestone in her sobriety journey, the series regular of 'The Real Blac Chyna' also receives a huge number 1 balloon from her mother and congratulatory message from Unity Service Recovery.

  • Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna is celebrating one year of being sober with her loved one. Revealing a new milestone in her sobriety journey, the series regular of "The Real Blac Chyna", whose real name is Angela Renee White, got a sweet kiss from her mother Tokyo Toni.

The 35-year-old socialite was seen celebrating her one-year of sobriety with Tokyo in photos she uploaded via Instagram on Friday, September 15. One of the pictures captured her receiving a kiss and a huge number 1 balloon from her mother. In the snap, she was holding a bouquet of pink and purple flowers in her hands.

Chyna also uploaded a screenshot of an announcement on her phone which reveals the period of time she has been sober. In addition, she unleashed two snaps of decorated cake, which came with a message that read, "Congratulations on your 1 year sobriety, Angela Renee White." The cake seemed to have been sent by Unity Service Recovery, a recovery community organization which supports varying recovery programs, including mental health and substance use disorders.

  Editors' Pick

Along with the snaps, the former "Rob & Chyna" star announced in the caption of the post, "September 14 , 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety this year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety."

Chyna went on to write, "I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey [red and pink hearts emoji]. Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend. I'm hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you."

"If you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it," she continued, encouraging other Instagram users to start their recovery. "God loves you. Its so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you're not alone. I love you. ~ Angela White [red heart and hands folded together emojis]. P.S ( I couldn't wait to get this 1 year balloon) @queen_tokyotoni."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend
Related Posts
Blac Chyna Receives Lots of 'Cool Stuff' From Fans After Ditching Fillers and implants

Blac Chyna Receives Lots of 'Cool Stuff' From Fans After Ditching Fillers and implants

Blac Chyna Gets 6th Procedure to Dissolve Facial Fillers Following Tasha K's Diss

Blac Chyna Gets 6th Procedure to Dissolve Facial Fillers Following Tasha K's Diss

Tasha K Compares Blac Chyna's New Look to AI Character Following Her Dramatic Transformation

Tasha K Compares Blac Chyna's New Look to AI Character Following Her Dramatic Transformation

Blac Chyna Believes 'Time Heals Everything' as She Keeps It Cordial With Tyga and Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna Believes 'Time Heals Everything' as She Keeps It Cordial With Tyga and Rob Kardashian

Latest News
Blac Chyna Gets Sweet Kiss From Mom Tokyo Toni as She Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety
  • Sep 16, 2023

Blac Chyna Gets Sweet Kiss From Mom Tokyo Toni as She Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend
  • Sep 16, 2023

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend

Sophie Turner Shares Smooch With Co-Star Frank Dillane on Set Amid Joe Jonas Divorce
  • Sep 16, 2023

Sophie Turner Shares Smooch With Co-Star Frank Dillane on Set Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Kevin Costner Attempted to Return to 'Yellowstone' After Exit Reports
  • Sep 16, 2023

Kevin Costner Attempted to Return to 'Yellowstone' After Exit Reports

Jessica Chastain Eloquently Explains How SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements Work Amid Strike
  • Sep 16, 2023

Jessica Chastain Eloquently Explains How SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements Work Amid Strike

Kylie Jenner Sparks Downgrade Surgery Speculations With Thinner Look
  • Sep 16, 2023

Kylie Jenner Sparks Downgrade Surgery Speculations With Thinner Look

Most Read
Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors
Celebrity

Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors

Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Joe Biden After President's Son Hunter Is Indicted on Federal Gun Charges

Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Joe Biden After President's Son Hunter Is Indicted on Federal Gun Charges

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Ice Spice Surprises Herself With Her 'Thick' Curves in MTV VMAs Photo

Ice Spice Surprises Herself With Her 'Thick' Curves in MTV VMAs Photo

Beyonce Celebrated 42nd Birthday on Private Island in French Polynesia

Beyonce Celebrated 42nd Birthday on Private Island in French Polynesia

Blac Chyna Receives Lots of 'Cool Stuff' From Fans After Ditching Fillers and implants

Blac Chyna Receives Lots of 'Cool Stuff' From Fans After Ditching Fillers and implants

Kate Moss Looks Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break During Family Outing

Kate Moss Looks Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break During Family Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seen Smiling for First Time During European Vacay

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seen Smiling for First Time During European Vacay

Justin Bieber Gushes Over 'Most Precious' Wife Hailey on 5th Wedding Anniversary

Justin Bieber Gushes Over 'Most Precious' Wife Hailey on 5th Wedding Anniversary