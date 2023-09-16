Blac Chyna Gets Sweet Kiss From Mom Tokyo Toni as She Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety

Instagram Celebrity

Celebrating a new milestone in her sobriety journey, the series regular of 'The Real Blac Chyna' also receives a huge number 1 balloon from her mother and congratulatory message from Unity Service Recovery.

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna is celebrating one year of being sober with her loved one. Revealing a new milestone in her sobriety journey, the series regular of "The Real Blac Chyna", whose real name is Angela Renee White, got a sweet kiss from her mother Tokyo Toni.

The 35-year-old socialite was seen celebrating her one-year of sobriety with Tokyo in photos she uploaded via Instagram on Friday, September 15. One of the pictures captured her receiving a kiss and a huge number 1 balloon from her mother. In the snap, she was holding a bouquet of pink and purple flowers in her hands.

Chyna also uploaded a screenshot of an announcement on her phone which reveals the period of time she has been sober. In addition, she unleashed two snaps of decorated cake, which came with a message that read, "Congratulations on your 1 year sobriety, Angela Renee White." The cake seemed to have been sent by Unity Service Recovery, a recovery community organization which supports varying recovery programs, including mental health and substance use disorders.

Along with the snaps, the former "Rob & Chyna" star announced in the caption of the post, "September 14 , 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety this year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety."

Chyna went on to write, "I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey [red and pink hearts emoji]. Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend. I'm hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you."

"If you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it," she continued, encouraging other Instagram users to start their recovery. "God loves you. Its so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you're not alone. I love you. ~ Angela White [red heart and hands folded together emojis]. P.S ( I couldn't wait to get this 1 year balloon) @queen_tokyotoni."

