 

Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Heat Up Following 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Wearing a long, flowing dress when being on hand as a presenter, the 'Little Mermaid' star reportedly 'stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed.'

  • Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey has fueled speculation that she is having a bun in the oven following her appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Behind the scenes of the Tuesday, September 12 ceremony, rumors heated up about her alleged pregnancy.

"The Little Mermaid (2023)" star, who was on hand as presenter along with her sister Chloe Bailey, reportedly "stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed." An insider tells Page Six that "when she was inside, she was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to."

Further raising people's eyebrows was Halle's unlikely choice of outfit. The actress/singer opted for a long, flowing orange dress while introducing a performance by Maneskin on stage. A source says of her look, "The orange dress flow was an indicator she was trying to hide."

  Editors' Pick

Echoing the first source's claim, the second informant adds of Halle that night, "She would keep her distance when someone got too close, and she gave out more handshakes than her [usual] enduring embraces."

Rumors of Halle's supposed pregnancy first surfaced in August. During her boyfriend DDG's live stream, she was spotted walking in the background with what appeared to be a baby bump. Fans also noted that her recent photos on social media always featured her wearing baggy clothes to hide her belly. Moreover, a photo and video circulating online appeared to show the 23-year-old with sticking out belly.

Neither Halle nor DDG has responded to the speculation, but Chloe has come to her sister's defense at the time. During an Instagram Live session, she said, "And y'all better keep my sister's name out your mouth. Thank you. Amen. Amen. Hallelujah. 'Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways..."

An unnamed person in the background chimed in, "We don't play about Halle," to which the 25-year-old replied, "No." She continued, "Like, what the heck? Period."

