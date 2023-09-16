 

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors
Cover Images/Instagram/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

The 46-year-old NFL legend is said not in an exclusive relationship with the Russian supermodel as he 'is not interested in being serious with anyone right now.'

  • Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is apparently still testing the water despite his recent rendezvous with Irina Shayk. The former NFL star has reportedly gone on dates with a string of other women amid his romance rumors with the model.

Sources tell Page Six that the former husband of Gisele Bundchen is not in an exclusive relationship with the Russian beauty as evidenced by his alleged dinner dates with other potential paramours in Miami, Florida and New York City.

The 46-year-old is said having no plans to settle down anytime soon following his divorce as a source told the site earlier this week that the former pro-footballer "is not interested in being serious with anyone right now."

The source explained, "His priorities are his kids and his business interests," before adding, "There will be more supermodels in his future."

  Editors' Pick

Tom and Irina sparked romance rumors after they both attended billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad's wedding in Sardinia, Italy in June. In July, she reportedly had a sleepover at his L.A. home.

Irina later confused fans when she posted pictures from her steamy vacation with her ex Bradley Cooper in Italy at the end of August. However, upon her return from the trip, she was caught rushing into the former New England Patriots quarterback's apartment in New York City.

Irina reportedly arrived earlier than Tom on Monday afternoon, September 11, but waited for nearly 10 minutes in a chauffeured SUV after the father-of-three entered his full-floor condo first. Moments later, she made a "quick dash inside" his building as they actively avoided being photographed together. The pair allegedly spent the rest of the afternoon inside the apartment. She was seen sporting the same outfit when she walked around New York City the following morning.

Most recently, it was reported that Irina still hopes to marry Bradley, with whom she shares her daughter Lea, despite her alleged romance with Tom. The 37-year-old model reportedly plans to keep spending time with Tom if Bradley isn't going to "lock things down" with her. However, as Page Six noted it does not appear that marriage is in the immediate future for Irina and Tom either.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jessica Chastain Eloquently Explains How SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements Work Amid Strike

Kevin Costner Attempted to Return to 'Yellowstone' After Exit Reports
Related Posts
Tom Brady Goes Emotional During New England Patriots Halftime Ceremony With His Kids

Tom Brady Goes Emotional During New England Patriots Halftime Ceremony With His Kids

Tom Brady Trolled Over Too Much Botox in New NFL Video

Tom Brady Trolled Over Too Much Botox in New NFL Video

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Still Dating After Her Steamy Italian Getaway With Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Still Dating After Her Steamy Italian Getaway With Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Post About Honesty Amid Irina Shayk's Vacation With Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Post About Honesty Amid Irina Shayk's Vacation With Bradley Cooper

Latest News
Miriam Margolyes Calls Out 'Horrid' Steve Martin
  • Sep 16, 2023

Miriam Margolyes Calls Out 'Horrid' Steve Martin

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors
  • Sep 16, 2023

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Blac Chyna Gets Sweet Kiss From Mom Tokyo Toni as She Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety
  • Sep 16, 2023

Blac Chyna Gets Sweet Kiss From Mom Tokyo Toni as She Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend
  • Sep 16, 2023

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend

Sophie Turner Shares Smooch With Co-Star Frank Dillane on Set Amid Joe Jonas Divorce
  • Sep 16, 2023

Sophie Turner Shares Smooch With Co-Star Frank Dillane on Set Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Kevin Costner Attempted to Return to 'Yellowstone' After Exit Reports
  • Sep 16, 2023

Kevin Costner Attempted to Return to 'Yellowstone' After Exit Reports

Most Read
Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors
Celebrity

Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors

Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Joe Biden After President's Son Hunter Is Indicted on Federal Gun Charges

Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Joe Biden After President's Son Hunter Is Indicted on Federal Gun Charges

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Ice Spice Surprises Herself With Her 'Thick' Curves in MTV VMAs Photo

Ice Spice Surprises Herself With Her 'Thick' Curves in MTV VMAs Photo

Beyonce Celebrated 42nd Birthday on Private Island in French Polynesia

Beyonce Celebrated 42nd Birthday on Private Island in French Polynesia

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seen Smiling for First Time During European Vacay

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seen Smiling for First Time During European Vacay

Blac Chyna Receives Lots of 'Cool Stuff' From Fans After Ditching Fillers and implants

Blac Chyna Receives Lots of 'Cool Stuff' From Fans After Ditching Fillers and implants

Kate Moss Looks Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break During Family Outing

Kate Moss Looks Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break During Family Outing

Justin Bieber Gushes Over 'Most Precious' Wife Hailey on 5th Wedding Anniversary

Justin Bieber Gushes Over 'Most Precious' Wife Hailey on 5th Wedding Anniversary