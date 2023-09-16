Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Cover Images/Instagram/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The 46-year-old NFL legend is said not in an exclusive relationship with the Russian supermodel as he 'is not interested in being serious with anyone right now.'

Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is apparently still testing the water despite his recent rendezvous with Irina Shayk. The former NFL star has reportedly gone on dates with a string of other women amid his romance rumors with the model.

Sources tell Page Six that the former husband of Gisele Bundchen is not in an exclusive relationship with the Russian beauty as evidenced by his alleged dinner dates with other potential paramours in Miami, Florida and New York City.

The 46-year-old is said having no plans to settle down anytime soon following his divorce as a source told the site earlier this week that the former pro-footballer "is not interested in being serious with anyone right now."

The source explained, "His priorities are his kids and his business interests," before adding, "There will be more supermodels in his future."

Tom and Irina sparked romance rumors after they both attended billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad's wedding in Sardinia, Italy in June. In July, she reportedly had a sleepover at his L.A. home.

Irina later confused fans when she posted pictures from her steamy vacation with her ex Bradley Cooper in Italy at the end of August. However, upon her return from the trip, she was caught rushing into the former New England Patriots quarterback's apartment in New York City.

Irina reportedly arrived earlier than Tom on Monday afternoon, September 11, but waited for nearly 10 minutes in a chauffeured SUV after the father-of-three entered his full-floor condo first. Moments later, she made a "quick dash inside" his building as they actively avoided being photographed together. The pair allegedly spent the rest of the afternoon inside the apartment. She was seen sporting the same outfit when she walked around New York City the following morning.

Most recently, it was reported that Irina still hopes to marry Bradley, with whom she shares her daughter Lea, despite her alleged romance with Tom. The 37-year-old model reportedly plans to keep spending time with Tom if Bradley isn't going to "lock things down" with her. However, as Page Six noted it does not appear that marriage is in the immediate future for Irina and Tom either.

You can share this post!