Irina Shayk Still Hopes to Marry Bradley Cooper While Dating Tom Brady

Cover Images/JOHN EDDY/M10s Celebrity

The Russian supermodel reportedly still holds out hope that she will settle down with the Hollywood actor, who is the father of her daughter Lea, despite her blossoming romance with the NFL legend.

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Irina Shayk seemingly still can't choose between Bradley Cooper and Tom Brady. Having been rumored dating the NFL star, the model reportedly still wants to marry the actor, who is the father of her daughter Lea.

Spilling the Russian beauty's hope to tie the knot and settle down with her former partner, a source tells Page Six, "Years have been put into the relationship." Accordingly, the 37-year-old model reportedly plans to keep spending time with Tom if Bradley isn't going to "lock things down" with her. However, the site notes it does not appear that marriage is in the immediate future for Irina and Tom either.

The Hollywood star himself is reported to have started getting jealous of Irina's relationship with Tom. But another informant claims that the "American Sniper" star is just happy for his ex. "[Irina and Bradley] haven't been together in so long," says the second source. "They are co-parents and that's that. They are best friends. They are happy. Brad really likes Tom, and there is nothing but support."

Irina recently reunited with Tom following her steamy vacation with Bradley. She was seen rushing into the ex-NFL star's apartment in New York City after returning from the trip with her ex-boyfriend and their six-year-old daughter to Italy.

On Monday afternoon, September 11, Tom arrived at his Tribeca apartment. Irina reportedly arrived earlier than the former quarterback, but she didn't enter the building right away. She reportedly waited for nearly 10 minutes in a chauffeured SUV after the father-of-three entered his full-floor condo first. Moments later, she made a "quick dash inside" his building as they actively avoided being photographed together.

The pair allegedly spent the rest of the afternoon inside the apartment. She was seen sporting the same outfit when she walked around New York City the following morning.

As to Irina's vacation with Bradley, Tom reportedly was unbothered by it. A source told Us Weekly about the 46-year-old hunk's reaction to the exes' trip, "Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it's really none of his business. Tom and Irina aren't in a committed relationship, so she's free to see anybody she likes."

