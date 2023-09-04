Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Photographed Leaving Hospital Following 'Urgent Family Matter'

Instagram Celebrity

The Blink-182 drummer and 'The Kardashians' star are photographed for the first time since he abandoned his band's tour in Europe to return to his home in California.

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted for the first time since he abandoned Blink-182's tour due to "urgent family matter." On Saturday, September 2, the drummer and his reality star wife were photographed leaving a hospital together.

In pictures surfacing online, the 47-year-old and his spouse were seen walking out of the medical center in Los Angeles area as they headed into a black SUV. The couple was joined by a security guard.

Travis sported a white T-shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt for the outfit. He paired it with black distressed jeans, sneakers and a black beanie. Kourtney, in the meantime, wore a gray shirt, matching pants and New Balance sneakers.

Travis left Blink-182's tour in Europe to return to his home in California. "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available," the band said on Instagram Story.

Travis, who has been preparing for the arrival of his and Kourtney's first child together, hasn't made any public comment about his decision to return home. However, he has posted several Instagram Stories from inside a prayer room.

While Travis and Kourtney have yet to address their "urgent" situation, his ex-wife Shanna Moakler made it clear that it had nothing to do with their kids. "I have no clue. I am not part of his family. I only know our kids are safe and sound and I can only say I wish whoever's involved positive thoughts and prayers," the model, who shares Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with the musician, told Us Weekly.

