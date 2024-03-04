Travis Barker Shares Heartwarming Photo of Baby Son Rocky to Mark End of Blink-182 Tour

Instagram Celebrity

The 48-year-old drummer celebrates the conclusion of his jaunt with bandmates by posting a series of photos that highlight some of the moments with his fans and loved ones.

Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker concluded his Blink-182 tour in Australia and New Zealand by sharing a heartwarming photo album featuring snapshots of his family.

On Saturday, the 48-year-old drummer posted on Instagram a picture of his 4-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen's, tiny foot resting on his drum set. The image dump also included a moment of Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, posing behind a life-size wooden cut-out of a cartoon wedding couple.

"Tour was over, we'd survived," Barker captioned the post.

Kourtney, 44, and Rocky joined Barker throughout his tour in the land Down Under last month. The Poosh founder also shared photos of Rocky and her eldest children, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, on the road.

Since welcoming their son in November, Barker and Kardashian have kept his face private, only showing the back of his head or tiny feet in public. It is unclear if they will share Rocky's face in Season 5 of "The Kardashians", but camera crews were spotted following the family in February.

Barker also shares Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

"Thank you @airbnb for such a beautiful home to create memories that I will always remember and cherish," Kardashian wrote in a February 23 post, referencing their vacation in Australia.

While in Melbourne, the couple enjoyed a vegan eatery tour, visiting popular plant-based restaurants like The Vegie Bar and Peace Harmony. They also spent time at Luna amusement park with Kourtney's children.

Blink-182 is now on a break before heading to Lima, Peru for the South American leg of their tour, which will run through March 24.

You can share this post!