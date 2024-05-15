Francis Ford Coppola Accused of Misconduct Involving 'Megalopolis' Topless Extras, Producer Responds

Movie

Days before Francis Ford Coppola's passion project, 'Megalopolis', debuts at Cannes International Film Festival, the director faces allegations of inappropriate behavior on set.

May 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Francis Ford Coppola, the iconic director known for masterpieces like "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now", is embroiled in controversy just days before his self-financed film "Megalopolis" makes its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. This week, multiple sources reported accusations of Coppola displaying "old-school" behavior towards women during the film's production.

The Guardian revealed claims from several crew members suggesting that Coppola tried to kiss topless or scantily clad female extras and pulled women to sit on his lap during a nightclub scene.

Darren Demetre, an executive co-producer and long-time collaborator of Coppola, responded to these allegations. "I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behavior during the course of the project," Demetre told The Guardian.

Defending Coppola, Demetre explained that the director kissed extras on the cheek in a friendly manner to help "inspire and establish the club atmosphere, which was so important to the film." He described Coppola's approach as part of his process to create an authentic environment for the movie's scenes.

Megalopolis is an ambitious project that has been 40 years in the making. Coppola first began writing the project in 1983, and to self-fund the $120 million epic, he sold a portion of his wine empire in 2021. The film reimagines a Roman epic in a sci-fi America, starring Adam Driver as an idealistic architect and Giancarlo Esposito as a pragmatist mayor. The cast also includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, and Laurence Fishburne.

While the allegations cast a shadow over the production, there were also reports praising Coppola's dedication. Mike Figgis, a longtime friend and filmmaker invited to document the making of "Megalopolis", observed Coppola's relentless work ethic.

"Watching an 84-year-old guy hold together that massive team, and to have enough brains to be able to direct the actors, the camera and everything," Figgis remarked to The Guardian, acknowledging the significant efforts behind the scenes.

Despite some chaotic moments and disputes involving cast members like Shia LaBeouf, Figgis noted that Coppola remained focused. "He and Shia had this wonderful combative relationship, which was very productive," Figgis added, underscoring the sometimes complex but creative atmosphere on set.

The film is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, but it's still in search of a North American distributor. As the industry eagerly anticipates the film's screening, the controversy surrounding its production continues to raise questions about the balance between artistic vision and proper conduct on set.