 

Travis Barker's Son Landon Dishes on His Struggle With Tourette Syndrome

Landon Barker reveals he has been battling Tourette Syndrome since he was a little boy and recalls getting accused by his teacher of being disrespectful because of his tics.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Landon Barker, the 20-year-old son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, has disclosed that he has "very minor" Tourette Syndrome. In a TikTok video that he later deleted, Barker explained that he had the condition since he could remember, specifically since preschool. He recalled a former teacher who accused him of rolling his eyes at her due to one of his tics.

Barker described his tics as including head jerking, jaw movements, and a "weird thing" he does with his eyes. He noted that these tics typically manifest in nervous or stress-inducing situations.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Tourette Syndrome involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that individuals struggle to control. These tics typically begin between the ages of 2 and 15, and males are three to four times more likely to develop the disorder than females.

Barker's disclosure comes amid fan speculation about whether he exhibited symptoms of the condition. In the comments section of his video, he received both support and praise for sharing his diagnosis publicly.

Tourette Syndrome can be challenging, but it is manageable. Many celebrities, including Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish, and McKenzie Westmore, have spoken about their experiences with the disorder. By sharing his story, Landon Barker helps to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding Tourette Syndrome.

